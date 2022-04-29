2022 NFL Draft: Round 3 Pittsburgh Steelers news, updates and open thread

Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft is HERE!! No more mock drafts. No more breakdowns. No more educated guesses. No more scenarios.

No, it is time to sit back and see who the Steelers select in Rounds 2-3, as the Pittsburgh Steelers have the one pick in each round.

If you need information on the upcoming event, here is some solid stuff for you below:

2022 NFL Draft Schedule

TV: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Friday April 29, 2022

7 PM EST Rounds 2 & 3 (picks 33- 105)

Saturday April 30, 2022

12 PM EST Rounds 4 through 7 (picks 106- 262)

Steelers draft picks in each round:

Here are the selections the Steelers are scheduled to make in the 2022 draft:

Round 1

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 20 — Kenny Pickett, QB, University of Pittsburgh

Round 2

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 52

Round 3

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 84

Round 4

Pick No. 33 / Overall: 138 (Comp)

Round 5

No Pick

Round 6

Pick No. 30 / Overall: 208 (via KC)

Round 7

Pick No. 4 / Overall: 225 (via NYJ)

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 241