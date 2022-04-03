Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The Steelers Power 1⁄ 2 Hour: Mitch Trubisky, from prep to pro

Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour as Joe Frost and Chris Pugh talk to Willoughby (Ohio) News-Herald sports editor Mark Podolski, who covered new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky in high school. Also on the talk docket is the Cleveland Browns/Deshaun Watson union and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who was a former sports clerk at the newspaper. Chris and Joe walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mitch Trubisky from prep to pro

Deshaun drama in Cleveland

BAD Language: Rebuild or reload, does it matter?

Opinions are like bibles, every hotel in the 1970s had one in a drawer. Well, except for my friend Brad whose parents ran a Motel 6 or something way back when and refused to replace them when stolen. Anyhoo, some opinions are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided on Sundays to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all about the rebuild vs. reload argument.

Rebuild or reload, does it matter?

