A look back at the Steelers week that was: Translation edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Steelers season ended what seems like eons ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 3/27

  • I guess my invitation got lost in the mail. I kept checking my spam folder. MMMM! Now I’m hungry for Spam.
  • Translation: “We are going to do something at safety and then we’re done. Nothing else to see here, please go about your business.”
  • Translation: “We are on our knees every night, but we’re more confident in getting a Smith/Rock family joint Christmas card in December. Wormley is our Plan B, C and D. So, you might have to get prepared for it.”
  • Translation: “Beats the firetruck out of me!”
  • Translation: “The Embassy Suites has a great omelet bar. Plus, I can still get a copy of USA today.”
  • Translation: “Not only are we taking a quarterback, but have you noticed that all of the top prospects want to chill and grill with us?”
  • Translation: “He was a third-round pick last year and we could have had Creed Humphries in the second, we gotta do something to save face here”.
  • Translation: “He was a first-round pick and we traded up to get him. Thank goodness we can play the injury card here. Bottom line, we gotta do something to save face here”.
  • Translation: “Just sit back and watch. This was a genius move. You’ll see.”

Monday 3/28

  • 60 minutes is enough time. Flashback to January of 2012 when Tomlin saw his team get Tebowed in the playoffs. He had the same type of stance back then. Really, the system is fine. The Bills just couldn’t play defense down the stretch and their fans are whining despite blowing it. What’s next, participation trophies?
  • We’ve seen this with Montravius Adams just a few months ago. One team’s trash is another team’s treasure. Avery could be an Arthur Moats-type, depth-piece signing. A lot of people in Pittsburgh are pumped about this move.

Tuesday 3/29

  • Seriously, we don’t need this guy staring down Najee Harris twice a season.

Note: Wagner signed with the Los Angeles Rams later in the week. Crisis averted.

Wednesday 3/30

  • Swinging for the fences? Looks like the author of this tweet is doing the same in vying for the crown of a rival radio loudmouth as most outspoken in Pittsburgh media. There is so much to read into the assertion that the Steelers’ coach called Matthieu, but that’s just the coach doing his job and turning over every stone. Don’t be too over Edmunds, No. 34 is the odds-on-favorite to be the SS in the Steel City.
  • Arians is the ringmaster of a circus everywhere the dude goes. Great coach? No. Good? Yes. His Super bowl victory, while still earned, may have never happened without Tom Brady. But again, he has a championship.

Thursday 3/31

  • Don’t think this means Joseph is starting at safety in 2022. This just means he provides very solid depth if the Steelers bring in a starting safety. In fact, it could be a very strong unit.

Friday 4/1

  • I hate April Fools Day, but I was prepared for this stuff. At least Cam joked about going too far. He’s Cam and that helps give him a pass.
  • Dates are set. Can’t wait to get to work.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

