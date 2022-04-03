A look back at the Steelers week that was: Translation edition

The Steelers season ended what seems like eons ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 3/27

Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin will talk today the 5 people -- Kaboly, Dulac, Lolley, Missi, Brooke -- who made it to West Palm Beach for the NFL Annual Meetings. Stay tuned. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 27, 2022

I guess my invitation got lost in the mail. I kept checking my spam folder. MMMM! Now I’m hungry for Spam.

GM Kevin Colbert on a call said he feels like they have all of the starting positions in place right now other than strong safety. Said they will still challenge everyone who is in a starting position, though. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) March 27, 2022

Translation: “We are going to do something at safety and then we’re done. Nothing else to see here, please go about your business.”

I asked Colbert if Stephon Tuitt is one of those 24 starters. He said Tuitt remains on the roster and they would like to have him back. But also said that he considers Chris Wormley a starter due to his experience — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) March 27, 2022

Translation: “We are on our knees every night, but we’re more confident in getting a Smith/Rock family joint Christmas card in December. Wormley is our Plan B, C and D. So, you might have to get prepared for it.”

Coach Tomlin on Stephon Tuitt: 'I'm excited and optimistic. But I don't have any definitive information regarding his participation in 2022 as we sit here.' — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) March 27, 2022

Translation: “Beats the firetruck out of me!”

Favorite quote from Tomlin about Pro Days: "I'd rather be in the bushes than guarding my desk." — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 27, 2022

Translation: “The Embassy Suites has a great omelet bar. Plus, I can still get a copy of USA today.”

Tomlin, and I paraphrase, doesn't give a shit if he's tipping his hand when it comes to being visible at Pro Days and who he talks to/dines with. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 27, 2022

Translation: “Not only are we taking a quarterback, but have you noticed that all of the top prospects want to chill and grill with us?”

Asked if he will switch C Kendrick Green to guard in 2022, Mike Tomlin said, "I'm open to it." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 27, 2022

Translation: “He was a third-round pick last year and we could have had Creed Humphries in the second, we gotta do something to save face here”.

'I expect him to get better, just like I expect all of our young players to get better. I am excited about him getting back out there and having a clean bill of health.' - Coach Tomlin on Devin Bush — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) March 27, 2022

Translation: “He was a first-round pick and we traded up to get him. Thank goodness we can play the injury card here. Bottom line, we gotta do something to save face here”.

More Mike Tomlin on Brian Flores: "Senior defensive assistant and linebacker coach is his title, but there’s so many ways that he’s going to help us and help me. ... His contributions are going to be significant." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 27, 2022

Translation: “Just sit back and watch. This was a genius move. You’ll see.”

Monday 3/28

Steelers coach/competition committee member Mike Tomlin: “I am one of the few sudden death advocates, I would imagine.” Says he thinks 60 minutes provides enough opportunity for both teams to do enough to win.



“I don’t fear sudden death.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 28, 2022

60 minutes is enough time. Flashback to January of 2012 when Tomlin saw his team get Tebowed in the playoffs. He had the same type of stance back then. Really, the system is fine. The Bills just couldn’t play defense down the stretch and their fans are whining despite blowing it. What’s next, participation trophies?

Former #Eagles LB Genard Avery is expected to sign with the #Steelers on a one-year deal, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 28, 2022

We’ve seen this with Montravius Adams just a few months ago. One team’s trash is another team’s treasure. Avery could be an Arthur Moats-type, depth-piece signing. A lot of people in Pittsburgh are pumped about this move.

Tuesday 3/29

REPORT: @Ravens and LB Bobby Wagner remain ‘in talks’ about possible signing pic.twitter.com/JZdSLxMbwY — The Fantasy Source (@FantasySource_) March 29, 2022

Seriously, we don’t need this guy staring down Najee Harris twice a season.

Note: Wagner signed with the Los Angeles Rams later in the week. Crisis averted.

Wednesday 3/30

Can Tyrann Mathieu be the missing piece to a super defense? #Steelers #SteelCity #NFL pic.twitter.com/GYvUgNWd2M — The Sick Podcast with Andrew Fillipponi (@sickpodponi) March 30, 2022

Swinging for the fences? Looks like the author of this tweet is doing the same in vying for the crown of a rival radio loudmouth as most outspoken in Pittsburgh media. There is so much to read into the assertion that the Steelers’ coach called Matthieu, but that’s just the coach doing his job and turning over every stone. Don’t be too over Edmunds, No. 34 is the odds-on-favorite to be the SS in the Steel City.

Bruce Arians’ dream has been to pass it on to one of his assistants when the team was in great shape. Now, Todd Bowles will run the show. https://t.co/MqD5LvW8X8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2022

Arians is the ringmaster of a circus everywhere the dude goes. Great coach? No. Good? Yes. His Super bowl victory, while still earned, may have never happened without Tom Brady. But again, he has a championship.

Thursday 3/31

Steelers announced they signed LB Genard Avery and S Karl Joseph to one-year contracts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022

Don’t think this means Joseph is starting at safety in 2022. This just means he provides very solid depth if the Steelers bring in a starting safety. In fact, it could be a very strong unit.

Friday 4/1

Damn it’s been real Steelers nation… — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 1, 2022

Um who wants to help me make my THANK YOU video to the Steelers? Ps I know I’m going too far — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 1, 2022

I hate April Fools Day, but I was prepared for this stuff. At least Cam joked about going too far. He’s Cam and that helps give him a pass.

The dates are set for the Steelers offseason program.



Players can report on April 18 for voluntary workouts.

Voluntary OTAs run from May 24-June 9 (10 sessions total).

Mandatory minicamp is June 14-16.



️ : https://t.co/AkXhFJ278Q pic.twitter.com/gEQuqVj4fJ — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) April 1, 2022

Dates are set. Can’t wait to get to work.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.