Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: The Steelers cross the “Pickett Line” to select a QB

The Steelers selected Pitt QB Kenny Pickett with their first-round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft. How about the perspective of a coach regarding the newest Steel City signal caller?Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

The pros and cons of Kenny Pickett

and MUCH MORE!

Breaking News: The Steelers select Georgia WR George Pickens in Round 2

The Round 2 pick is in. The Steelers addressed the Wide Receiver position with the choice of George Pickens from Georgia with the 52nd overall pick in the NFL Draft. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

BTSC Steelers 2022 Draft Roundtable: Welcome to Pittsburgh, George Pickens

After picking Kenny Pickett yesterday, there were so many possibilities for the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 52th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. When the time came around for the selection to be read at the podium, the player announced was WR George Pickens of Georgia. With help from some BTSC friends, Geoffrey Benedict, Andrew Wilbar and Shannon White break down the pick of Pickens on the latest episode of the BTSC Draft Roundtable.

Breaking News: The Steelers select DeMarvin Leal in Round 3

The Steelers Round 3 pick is in. The black and gold addressed the defensive line position with the choice of DT DeMarvin Leal from Texas A&M with the 84th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

BTSC Steelers 2022 Draft Roundtable: Welcome to Pittsburgh, DeMarvin Leal

After going heavy on offense, there were so many possibilities for the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 84th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. When the time came around for the selection to be read at the podium, the player announced was DT DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M. With help from some BTSC friends, Matty Peverell, Andrew Wilbar, Jeremy Betz and Tony Defeo break down the pick of Leal on the latest episode of the BTSC Draft Roundtable.

The BTSC Steelers 2022 Day 2 Draft Wrap Up

The Steelers nabbed WR George Pickens of Georgia and DT DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M in Rounds 2 and 3 respectively to go with QB Kenny Pickett. Join BTSC’s Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony as they wrap up the Steelers’ Day 2 efforts in the NFL Draft.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE