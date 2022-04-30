2022 NFL Draft: Steelers Press Conferences and video after picking George Pickens and DeMarvin Leal

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially underway, and on Friday, Rounds 2 and 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed at their designated picks to make their selections. Listening to Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert earlier in the week, it was clear positions they wanted to address after the quarterbacks. Wide receiver and defensive line were certainly two of them.

And they weren’t wrong.

When the Steelers selected George Pickens, wide receiver out of the University of Georgia, they addressed a huge need at the position. On top of that, in Round 3 they selected DeMarvin Leal, defensive lineman out of Texas A&M.

Following the picks, different members of the Steelers’ coaching staff met with the media to talk about the picks, as well as some other video Steelers fans might enjoy watching. Coordinators Matta Canada and Teryl Austin were the two coaches to take to the microphones.

