Updating the Steelers wide receiver and defensive line depth chart after Day 2 of the NFL draft

After drafting George Pickens and DeMarvin Leal on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers currently have ten wide receivers and eleven offensive linemen on the roster. The projected depth chart for these positions for the Steelers is as follows:

Wide Receiver

Diontae Johnson Chase Claypool George Pickens Miles Boykin Cody White Anthony Miller Steven Sims Tyler Vaughns Rico Bussey Gunner Olszewski

The Steelers wide receiver depth chart could be shuffled around greatly with a few exceptions as the Steelers head through the 2022 offseason. The only two players getting significant snaps in 2021 are obviously on the top of the board, and second-round pick George Pickens is a great candidate to slide in at number three even before the Steelers take the practice field. After losing JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, and Ray-Ray McCloud in free agency, there is an opportunity for others to grasp a position. Miles Boykin is high on the list as a waiver claim based on previous NFL experience and salary. For now, Cody White is in the mix as he was on the Steelers 53-man roster last season while players such as Anthony Miller, Steven Sims, Tyler Vaughns, and Rico Bussey were on the practice squad or IR. Where these players shake out and how high they can move is what the preseason will determine. As for Gunner Olszewski, until the Steelers show they plan on using him at all in the receiving game, he’s at the bottom of the list simply because it is offensive position although he is primarily the kick returner.

Defensive Line

Cameron Heyward Chris Wormley Tyson Alualu Stephon Tuitt Montravius Adams Isaiahh Loudermilk DeMarvin Leal Henry Mondeaux Carlos Davis Khalil Davis Daniel Archibong

Exactly where players fall when looking at the entire defensive line is quite difficult. After missing all of 2021, where does Stephon Tuitt land on the depth chart? Where is Tyson Alualu after returning from his injury? Is Chris Wormley high or low after being a starter in 2021? Should Montravius Adams be higher on the list as a nose tackle, or will the Steelers handle that position differently? Where do the Steelers see their young players such as Isaiahh Loudermilk and the newly drafted DeMarvin Leal? Other than Cam Heyward being the top player on the list, the shuffling here is simply just a guess as 11 players are vying for six or seven roster spots. Whether or not this order is correct as the Steelers head into May is highly debatable, and it will be quite unlikely it remains this way until September.

While these are possibly the Steelers depth chart at the moment, there are a lot of things that could change between now and September. Do you think this depth chart is accurate at this time? How do you think it could change as the offseason and season roll on? Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below.

For the updated quarterback depth chart after Day 1, it is available here: