2022 NFL Draft Day 3: TV schedule, start time, more

Day 1 & 2 of the 2022 NFL draft are now behind us. The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed put and made their scheduled selections and addressed three positions many expected them to take. With four more scheduled picks, the Steelers still have a few positions they will likely add, but which order they go will depends on how the draft falls. Will the Steelers make a move to go get a player? Will they trade back to gain more picks? The only way we’re going to find out is to tune in.

So you don’t miss any of the action, listed below is the schedule for this year’s NFL draft, which rounds and picks will be drafted on Saturday, and the various place you can watch or listen to the draft.

2022 NFL Draft Schedule

TV: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Online: Fubo (Click HERE to create a Fubo Account and stream the entire draft), Sling TV, YouTube TV, Direct TV stream, Hulu with live TV

ESPN app or ESPN+: Click HERE to watch LIVE!

Radio (Nationally): SiriusXM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio

Radio (Locally): Steelers Nation Radio— Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com or on the Steelers Official Mobile App.

Saturday, April 30, 2022

12 PM EST Rounds 4 through 7 (picks 106- 262)

