2022 NFL Draft: Updated Day 3 mock draft has Steelers adding talent on both sides of the ball

After a crazy Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, I anticipated nothing less than more madness on Day 2. Sure enough, we saw a continued fall of the top quarterbacks in this draft, along with other surprises. Thus, we are back to the mock draft drawing board one more time.

I am not going to waste much time with an intro today, but I must say that, like most years, there is still a multitude of potential starters available as we head into the third day of the draft. This class may not have been top-heavy, but we knew the class would be relatively deep. Some of my top players available include quarterbacks Carson Strong and Sam Howell, defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

The Steelers are currently slated to be picking four times today, one of which is in Round 4 at pick 138. Cornerback, offensive tackle, and linebacker could all be in play at that pick.

Let’s see how the Steelers, and every other every NFL team, fared in my revised mock draft.

Round 4

106. Buccaneers- Khalil Shakir | WR | Boise State

107. Texans- Darrian Beavers | ILB | Cincinnati

108. Browns- Perrion Winfrey | DL | Oklahoma

109. Seahawks- Sam Howell | QB | North Carolina

110. Ravens- Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota

111. Jets- Brandon Smith | ILB | Penn State

112. Giants- Isaiah Likely | TE | Coastal Carolina

113. Commanders- Jamaree Salyer | G | Geoorgia

114. Giants- Coby Bryant | CB | Cincinnati

115. Broncos- Zach Tom | OT | Wake Forest

116. Broncos- Zyon McCollum | CB/S | Sam Houston State

117. Jets- Spencer Burford | T/G | UTSA

118. Browns- Jerreth Sterns | WR | Western Kentucky

119. Ravens- Bo Melton | WR | Rutgers

120. Commanders- Darian Kinnard | OT/G | Kentucky

121. Patriots- Jalyn Armour-Davis

122. Colts- Carson Strong | QB | Nevada

123. Chargers- Isaiah Spiller | RB | Texas A&M

124. Browns- DaRon Bland | CB | Fresno State

125. Dolphins- Marquis Hayes | G | Oklahoma

126. Raiders- Amare Barno | EDGE | Virginia Tech

127. Patriots- Jack Sanborn | ILB | Wisconsin

128. Ravens- Tariq Castro-Fields | CB | Penn State

129. Cowboys- D’Marco Jackson | ILB | Appalachian State

130. Ravens- Matt Henningsen | DL | Wisconsin

131. Titans- Charlie Kolar | TE | Iowa State

132. Packers- Joshua Williams | CB | Fayetteville State

133. Buccaneers- Isaiah Thomas | EDGE | Oklahoma

134. 49ers- Kellen Diesch | OT | Arizona State

135. Chiefs- Eric Johnson | DL | Missouri State

136. Bengals- Cade Otton | TE | Washington

137. Patriots- Samori Toure | WR | Nebraska

138. Steelers- Max Mitchell | OT | Louisiana

The Steelers have a lack of depth at offensive tackle, and we have seen them go to Louisiana for offensive line help in recent history. Mitchell is not the most athletic tackle, and he will get beat by quicker edge rushers coming around the edge on occasion, but gets good hand placement and moves his feet relatively well. The Steelers should have intriguing options at tackle in the fourth round.

139. Ravens- Pierre Strong, Jr. | RB | South Dakota State

140. Packers- Matt Waletzko | OT | North Dakota

141. Ravens- Tycen Anderson | S | Toledo

142. Rams- Daniel Bellinger | TE | San Diego State

143. Titans- Zachary Thomas | OT | San Diego State

Other Steelers Selections

6:208- Jack Jones | CB | Arizona State

The Steelers have yet to address cornerback, which is one of their most pressing needs. Here is what I had to say about Jones on the BTSC Big Board:

Andrew Wilbar: Jones was a five-star athlete coming out of high school who had committed to USC. After a breakout 2017 season, Jones’ was declared ineligible to participate in football for academic reasons. It did not end there, however. During the summer of 2018, Jones was arrested for burglary, and his football career was in jeopardy. To make a long story short, Jones transferred to Arizona State, got his life into some sort of order, and actually made the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester. He has matured greatly during his time at Arizona State and has now regained his footage as a draft prospect. After a year of solid production followed by an impressive combine performance, he is more than worthy of a mid-round selection. He would provide schematic versatility to any team in need of a slot corner.

7:226- Christopher Allen | EDGE | Alabama

Allen is an injury-ridden prospect who has potential but will need a good amount of time to develop. Here is what I said about him on the BTSC Big Board:

Andrew Wilbar: Allen is coming off a foot injury that cost him the vast majority of the 2021 season, but he began to come into his own when healthy in 2020, recording six sacks and thirteen tackles for loss. I have concerns about effort when he is trailing a ball-carrier, as he does not seem to trust his traits enough to believe that he can catch up and make a play. He also does not have a large repertoire of pass rush moves. On the flip side, he does a good job setting the edge, as he rarely gets pushed off the ball. The most intriguing part of his game, though, is his athleticism. He has the speed, strength, and bend to beat the best of tackles, but he is still incredibly raw, and he has the injury concerns. That will likely cause him to drop to day three or even undrafted free agency.

7:242- Bailey Zappe | QB | Western Kentucky

We have seen an unexpected fall of the top quarterbacks in this class, which could cause a guy like Bailey Zappe to drop as well. The Steelers still have to add one more arm to the mix before training camp, and getting someone as talented as Zappe in the seventh round is an absolute steal. Jeremy and I interviewed him a couple weeks ago, and he impressed us with his calm demeanor and poise. You can check out that interview below.

Which prospects do you want to see the Steelers draft today? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things NFL Draft!