2022 NFL Draft: Best of the Rest entering undrafted free agency

Opinions vary, but the Steelers seem to have had a solid 7 rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

But the madness isn’t over yet.

Undrafted free agency is up next, a mad dash of teams, scouts, agents, and prospects all trying to secure deals in a short amount of time. And while the players still available often aren’t on the same level as those who actually managed to get drafted, there’s always some diamonds in the rough.

Just take the Steelers, for instance, who in previous years have landed Donnie Shell, James Harrison, Willie Parker, and other UDFAs who would go on to have storied careers in the Steel City.

It’s clear that the UDFA signings after the draft are worth paying attention to, but it can be confusing to keep up with the many names the Steelers will be adding just after the 7th round ends. That’s why the BTSC Big Board crew is here to help with scouting reports on our top remaining players available in undrafted free agency. The players listed below still have top-300 grades, according to BTSC draft writer Andrew Wilbar.

51. Carson Strong | Nevada | QB

6’-4”, 215 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 12, C 367, A 523, Pct 70.2, Yds 4186, TD 36, Int 8, RA 51, Yds -201, TD 0.

Andrew Wilbar: In my summer breakdown of Strong , I talked about a knee injury he suffered in high school, and that injury has now become the biggest question mark surrounding his draft stock. As a prospect, the first thing that stands out about Strong is his arm strength. He puts good zip on short and intermediate throws and can sling it 60 yards down the field with ease. Over the past two seasons, he has learned to make quicker decisions with the football, and his delivery has become cleaner and quicker as well. Strong has also improved his accuracy, taking yet another step forward in 2021 with an impressive 70.2% completion percentage. Although his poise in the pocket has contributed to his success, his improved footwork has been the thing helping him become a more consistently accurate passer. At 6’4”, 215 pounds, Strong is primarily a pocket passer, but he has enough mobility to move around in the pocket and make an occasional play on the ground. Just don’t expect any designed quarterback runs with him at the helm. People close to him have also raved about his high IQ. My concerns lie in his clutchness and health. The most well-known issue with Strong is his knee problems, and that could be what keeps him from going in the top half of the first round. Fortunately for him, the latest reports indicate that teams do not see his knee issues as something that could plague his career.

105. Dare Rosenthal | Kentucky | OT

6‘-7“, 298 lbs

Andrew Wilbar: Rosenthal weighed in about 30 pounds less than what he was listed at during the season, which makes his evaluation slightly more difficult. He looked like a player with a totally new profile at the combine, and I am not sure whether that should be considered a good thing or not. Rosenthal is a talented lineman who transferred from LSU and quickly became a leader on Kentucky’s offensive line. His lack of presence was felt in the team’s bowl game, as their backup looked quite incompetent compared to what people had been accustomed to seeing from Rosenthal. When watching him on tape, I liked how he always played through the whistle, and I loved his nasty attitude and demeanor. He plays like a bully, but with the amount of weight he lost between the 2021 season and the combine, I am not sure if he is going to be as effective with that style of play. He gets great forward movement as a run blocker, and he does a good job using his long arms to create leverage. His anchor needs a little work, but there are multiple things you can write home about when it comes to Rosenthal’s game. I would say that he is the biggest “wild card” of the offensive tackle class.

112. Adam Anderson | Georgia | EDGE

6‘-5”, 230 lbs

2021 stats: GP 7, T 32, TFL 5.5, S 5.5, INT 0, PD 1, FR 0, FF 0.

Andrew Wilbar: If not for off-field concerns, Anderson would be a top-50 pick hands down. His frame is on the lighter side, but he is quick, bendy, feisty, and instinctual. I expect him to add additional weight once he gets with a strength-and-conditioning program in the NFL, which should ease concerns about functional strength. The problem lies in his character, or lack thereof. In November of 2021, Georgia suspended Anderson after he was accused of rape. He was released on bond not long after, but a second allegation quickly followed. If his legal situation clears up and he stays clean from here on out, he could be a tremendous steal on day three, but it is a major risk to invest high draft capital in him.

116. Isaac Taylor-Stuart | USC | CB

6‘-2“, 200 lbs

2021 stats: GP 11, T 39, TFL 0, S 0, Int 1, PD 3.

Andrew Wilbar: Taylor-Stuart is an aggressive press-man corner who has the size and speed to become a dominant outside corner. I do, however, have a few minor concerns with his game. He can run stride for stride with just about any receiver in man coverage, but when he is on an island by himself, he lacks eye discipline, which causes him to look back toward the ball. If the ball happens to already be in the air, he will panic and grab the receiver to make sure he doesn’t get burned at the last moment. This lack of confidence in coverage led to some crucial pass interference penalties at the collegiate level, but it seems to be a fixable issue once he gains more confidence as a corner. The other issue I am worried about is his performance against bigger wide receivers. One of the games I watched of him was against Stanford, whose top two wide receivers are both 6’4” or taller. He got pushed around at the line of scrimmage too often, and he struggled to get good position at the beginning of the route. This is a little concerning from a 6’2”, 200-pound corner who is big enough to hold his own on the outside, although part of the issue may be due to him playing on the back of his heels too much. Taylor-Stuart looks the part of an NFL cornerback, but there are still some inconsistencies he will need to work through at the beginning of his career.

123. Tyrese Robinson | Oklahoma | G

6’-3”, 324 lbs

Andrew Wilbar: SLEEPER ALERT! Robinson is a powerful lineman who was dominant as a run blocker in 2019 and dominant as a pass protector in 2020, allowing only two sacks in over 400 snaps. That was good enough for PFF to reward him with the team’s highest pass-blocking grade. 2019 was really when I fell in love with him as a prospect, though. Robinson proved to be an absolutely punishing run blocker, keeping his pads square, using his length to create good leverage, and finishing all his blocks. While he played guard for most of his career, Oklahoma’s coaching staff decided to move him to tackle in 2021, and he was not quite as dominant after the position change. He wasn’t terrible by any stretch, but he would occasionally get beat on inside moves due to his lack of lateral agility and mobility. Robinson is most definitely not a tackle in the NFL, but he is a fantastic guard who I consider one of the most underrated players in the 2022 draft class.

124. Jerreth Sterns | Western Kentucky | WR

5‘-9“, 195 lbs

2021 stats: GP 14, Rec 150, Yds 1902, TD 17.

Ryland B.: If you did a double-take when you saw Sterns’ 2021 stat line, you won’t be the only one. Playing in a potent WKU offense with star QB Bailey Zappe, Sterns put up season numbers that look like many college receivers’ career totals. Despite not being invited to the combine, Sterns ran a 4.4 40 at his pro day, and it shows up on tape. He’s incredibly explosive and obviously productive. Sterns showcases great athleticism and acceleration, often outrunning entire defenses on his many big plays in 2021. He’s a natural hands catcher who picks the ball out of the air with ease. However, his smaller size prevents him from making the more acrobatic and contested grabs. He isn’t incredibly physical either and paired with his lower level of competition in college it’s fair to say Stern’s incredible production may not translate well to the NFL level. Still, Sterns has proven himself to be a quality playmaker with good athleticism, and he should find a role of some sort in an NFL offense.

126. Isaiah Weston | Northern Iowa | WR

6‘-4“, 210 lbs

2021 stats: GP 12, Rec 37, Yds 883, TD 5.

Andrew Wilbar: Weston is an athletic specimen who has been linked to the Steelers in draft conversations this spring. At 6’3 ½”, 215 pounds, Weston raised eyebrows during his combine performance, recording a 4.42 40, 40” vertical, and 135” broad jump, and 20 bench reps. As a player on the field, the first thing that stands out about Isaiah is his ability to create big plays down the field. His 23.9 yards per catch in 2021 backs up this claim, and his nearly 900 receiving yards despite inconsistent quarterback play is telling as to how big a difference he can be to an offense. I would like to see a little better field awareness on catches near the sideline, but for a late-round pick, the combination of athleticism and production makes him worth a flier. If the Steelers decide to grab Weston late on day three, the selection would have my support.

129. Chris Hinton | Michigan | DT

6’-4”, 310 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 13,T 32,TFL 1, Sacks 1, PD 2, FR 2.

Andrew Wilbar: In order to allow your edge rushers to simply go after the quarterback, you need interior linemen who can stop the run. Hinton will not get the same publicity that David Ojabo or Aidan Hutchinson will, but he had a major role in their success last season. Hinton plays with a good pad level and takes up a good amount of space in the middle. What I appreciate most about him, however, is the fact that he is a hustler. His motor is always running at 100%, and he never gives you anything less than his best. He will not wow you as a pass rusher, but he always runs toward the play. Wherever the ball carrier is, he is going to be in pursuit once he disengages from his block. There is not a ton of upside with Hinton, but if you want reliability in run defense, he is your guy.

130. Kellen Diesch | Arizona State | OT

6‘-7“, 300 lbs

Ryland B.: Diesch is a fairly athletic tackle with a lanky frame. He has long arms but his hand usage is not choppy and slow. He doesn’t possess great strength and can get driven back, rarely imposing his will in the run game. He’s an adequate mover with quick feet and good mobility. I don’t see much starter potential here, but Diesch has enough athleticism and technique to find a backup role.

138. Master Teague | Ohio State | RB

5’-11”, 226 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 7, Att 66, Yds 348, Ave 5.3, TD 4, Rec 2, Yds 12, Ave 6.0, TD 0.

Jeremy Betz: Teague makes his hay as a powerful, downhill runner with attitude. He has a Michael Turner vibe and style, preferring to use his powerful lower body and quick feet to hit the hole and push the pile. He’s got decent speed (you’ll probably see him run in the 4.5-4.6 range in Indianapolis) but that’s not his calling card. On tape, you see a runner who relies on the blocking scheme to find the hole, and he’s not going to create much outside of the play design. He doesn’t have much experience as a receiver out of the backfield (11 career catches at OSU). His biggest strength is ball security with 0 fumbles on 323 career carries, and a 5.5 yd per rush average is solid for a mostly rotational player in college. Teague’s name will probably get called on day 3 of the draft, and whatever team turns in the card will get a fresh-legged, powerhouse back ready to prove himself. It’ll be interesting to see if he can do it.

150. Jack Sanborn | Wisconsin | ILB

6‘-2”, 236 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 13, T 89, TFL 16, S 5, Int 0, PD 0, FR 1, FF 0.

Jeremy Betz: Sanborn is the definition of a “tweener”, with no real defined place in a traditional defense. He plays faster than he runs and is a sideline-to-sideline missile who attacks ball-carriers with gusto. Many scouting reports on Sanborn talk about a smart, high-effort player with limited athleticism. A team drafting the Wisconsin product is hoping that competitive drive and quick-processing ability translate to a productive rotational ILB at the next level.

153. Justyn Ross | Clemson | WR

6‘-4“, 205 lbs

2021 stats: GP 10, Rec 46, Yds 514, TD 3.

Necksnation: Ross had an incredible freshman season, but injuries have derailed his career ever since. However, if he can stay healthy and reach the potential that he showed as a freshman, he could become a star in the NFL. Ross certainly has the size to succeed at the next level, and although he doesn’t have incredible speed, he provides a decent amount of chunk plays. You won’t see him making too many 70 yard receptions, but he does a nice job on intermediate plays to pick up 15-20 yards for his team. His diverse route tree allows him to gain separation in a myriad of ways, especially on short to intermediate routes. Additionally, he does a nice job of gaining a few extra yards after the catch, and he is more than capable of breaking some tackles in the process. He can also juke out defenders when necessary, although it isn’t necessarily his ideal way of getting by defenders, but it’s certainly an ability that he possesses. His ball skills are elite, and he makes plenty of difficult catches downfield and in the end zone. He did have some concentration drops, but overall, his hands are a strength of his game, and they really benefit him when he’s making contested catches. Ross has a lot of traits that could make him a WR1 in the NFL, but he will need a good amount of coaching to get back to where he was pre injury. That said, it is worth wondering if he is injury prone. He broke his foot in 2021, but more importantly, it was discovered that he had a congenital fusion in his spine, which could have stopped him from ever playing again. He is healthy now, but whatever team that drafts him should do so with the awareness that he may have limited durability. But if he’s able to stay on the field and live up to the hype of his freshman season, he could wind up as a major steal on Day 2, and he’s worth taking a gamble on sometime in the middle of round 3.

155. Verone McKinley | Oregon | Safety

5‘-11”, 194 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 14, T 77,TFL 1, Sacks 0, Int 6, PD 6, FF 1.

Ryland B.: In a fairly deep safety class, McKinley’s 6 interception season might have flown under the radar. But the Oregon safety might be some great value for a team in the middle rounds, or even a surprise day 2 selection. What stands out regarding McKinley is his ball skills. He’s an elite ballhawk who can make acrobatic interceptions and undercut routes, while also possessing the type of football IQ where the football just seems to find him wherever he is on the field. He has good coverage skills overall with some versatility as a slot defender. Against the run, McKinley isn’t elite, but he’s an adequate tackler with good football smarts. The biggest knock on McKinley is his measurables. At 5’11” and 194 pounds he’s a bit short and undersized for the position. And although an adequate athlete at the college level, McKinley seemingly lacks the range of a great coverage safety in the NFL. Still, he has a fairly high floor and should be able to start early on in his NFL career.

162. Lucas Krull | Pittsburgh | TE

6‘-6“, 260 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 13, Rec 38, Yds 451, TD 6.

Jeremy Betz: After a solid 2021 season, Krull joins a list of mid-level TE talents with plenty of room to grow. Krull’s best attribute is the usage of his size to box out defenders and highpoint the football. Not a speed guy, so NFL teams will probably want to see him develop as a Red Zone threat and blocking specialist in 2 TE formations. Krull’s lack of bend and general stiffness at the point of attack hurt his stock, but if a coach can help him convert his size into power at the line of scrimmage, he may become a solid 2nd TE for a team with an entrenched starter.

166. Isaiah Pola-Mao | USC | Safety

6‘-4”, 205 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 11, T 57,TFL 1, Sacks 0, Int 0, PD 1, FR 1.

Andrew Wilbar: In case you were wondering, Pola-Mao is the cousin of Steelers legend Troy Polamalu. It is surprising that he has flown under the radar, as there is a ton of untapped potential here. He is a physical safety who is not afraid to lower his shoulder and blast opposing receivers and running backs. Do not let his physical play style fool you though, as he displays plenty of range in coverage as well. I just feel as if USC failed to put him in position to create splash plays in 2021, and I also feel as if he was playing out of position, aligning primarily at free safety for the Trojans. At 6’3”, I think the best scenario would be for him to add a few pounds and move to strong safety, where his physicality and blitzing ability would be utilized in a better way. Pola-Mao is more than likely not the next Troy, but he could be a nice toy for Teryl Austin in the secondary. If you would like to look into Pola-Mao’s game more extensively, check out this film breakdown by former BTSC contributor and current Pro Football Network analyst Nick Farabaugh.

167. Jashaun Corbin | Florida State | RB

6’-0”, 215 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 12, Att 143, Yds 887, Ave 6.2, TD 7, Rec 25, Yds 144, Ave 5.8, TD 1.

Andrew Wilbar: Corbin is a talented running back who will likely shoot up draft boards this spring. After transferring from Texas A&M , Corbin became the main back for the Seminoles for the past two seasons when healthy. Florida State’s offensive line was far from spectacular, but he was still able to average 6.2 yards per carry this season. He will show effort as a blocker, but he does not always show a great understanding of his assignments, having an occasional miss in pass protection. Corbin is a compactly built runner who displays great short-area burst and a low pad level when carrying the football. I also like Corbin’s leg drive in short yardage situations. He keeps the legs churning after contact and can will his way to a first down. He has a second gear of speed to break away from defenders as well. Unfortunately, he has not become too involved in the passing game, averaging less than two receptions per game in his four years of college ball. While some of Corbin’s injuries have not caused him to miss time, he has dealt with some sort of injury every year of college, and as a running back, that is something that could haunt not only draft stock, but an NFL career. If he can pass the medicals in Indy, though, he has a chance to be a day two pick.

169. Kevin Austin Jr. | Notre Dame | WR

6’-2”, 215 lbs

2021 stats: GP 12, Rec 48, Yds 888, TD 7.

Skyfire322: Austin has an excellent ability to separate himself. Once there’s an open field, it’s almost a given you’ll see him break a 20-30 yard catch easily, mainly because of his explosiveness. He knows how to track the ball due to his frame and could be a nightmare for the secondary. However, he seems to play a bit stiff and often uses his body to catch, meaning he doesn’t fully utilize the great length to his advantage. One big concern is multiple surgeries on his left foot, which caused him to miss quite a bit of time. While his physical traits and draft results show one thing, I believe he will be a developmental receiver and will get the call in the draft’s later rounds.

170. Ben Brown | Ole Miss | G/C

6’-5”, 315 lbs

Andrew Wilbar: Versatility is one of the greatest assets that would come along with drafting Brown. He lettered in football, basketball, power lifting, and track in high school, and he signed with Ole Miss while being ranked the number one tackle prospect coming out of the state of Mississippi in 2017. By the time Brown was ready to get significant playing time, he had learned how to play at guard. In fact, only two other freshmen in all of college football started every game at right guard like Brown did. Due to injuries and a reshuffling of the offensive line, he was moved to center for a portion of 2019 before moving there full-time in 2020, giving up zero sacks or pressures in 432 dropbacks. Part of that could be due to Ole Miss’ air raid system that gets the ball out of the quarterback’s hand quickly, but nonetheless, Brown has proven to be a consistent presence in pass protection. He is not an elite athlete, and he is not the most physical run blocker, but he has the length, instincts, and lower-body strength to succeed at any of the three spots along the interior line.

176. Glen Logan | LSU | DT

6’-3”, 339 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 6,T 10,TFL 1.5, Sacks 1.

Andrew Wilbar: Glen Logan brings some intrigue on day three. He lacked consistency as a pass rusher, but there are times when you watch him on tape and think that he could potentially become a 3-down nose tackle. He has suffered some foot injuries, however, and foot injuries can be a nagging issue for big linemen. Those injuries cost him a handful of games throughout his collegiate career. He does not close on ball-carriers quickly, but he takes up a good chunk of space in the middle of the defense, and he has a bit of untapped potential. He is worth a day three pick but nothing more.

178. Darrell Baker, Jr. | Georgia Southern | CB

6‘-1“, 200 lbs

2021 stats: GP 9, T 32, TFL 2, S 0, Int 0, PD 8, FF 1.

Andrew Wilbar: Baker is relatively new to the position, but he looks the part of an NFL cornerback. Not only does he have adequate size, but at his pro day, he recorded a 4.43 in the 40, a 41 ½” vertical, a 135” broad jump, and a 7.07 in the 3-cone drill. The athleticism is off the charts, and it is evident when you watch him on the field. He has incredible explosiveness in hips, and his fluidity when moving laterally is second to none for someone as new to the position as he is. The turnover production has not yet arrived, but Baker does have the ability to create splash plays, having played receiver in high school. Jeremy and I had the pleasure of interviewing him for the Steelers Draft Fix, and we both came away impressed with his confidence and demeanor. You can check out the full interview here: 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: CB Darrell Baker, Jr.

180. Noah Elliss | Idaho | DT

6’-4”, 367 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 10,T 46,TFL 6.5, Sacks 1, PD 3, FR 1.

Andrew Wilbar: The size speaks for itself. Unfortunately, it portrays a mixed message. Elliss is a true 2-gap defender who will be used exclusively as a nose tackle playing right over the center. He is not the greatest lateral mover, and dropping some weight needs to be a priority in his rookie year. There comes a point where a player can be too big and unable to reach his full potential because of it. We have seen flashes of his power and his ability to create push on the interior as a pass rusher, but he will never be anything more than a space-eater if he remains in the 370 pound range. Space-eaters have a role, but it definitely limits Elliss’ ceiling if nothing changes with his weight.

183. Sincere McCormick | UTSA | RB

5’-9”, 205 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 13, Att 299, Yds 1479, Ave 4.9, TD 15, Rec 22, Yds 184, Ave 8.4, TD 0.

Ryland B.: McCormick is a talented running back whose biggest downsides are out of his control. At 5’9” and 205 pounds, he’s solidly built but undersized for the position. And while he’s certainly been productive while at UTSA, he hasn’t exactly been facing SEC defenses. Putting those worries aside, it’s not hard to see why McCormick is considered a sleeper in this year’s class. He runs with an attitude, and despite his size he has impressive contact balance, quick feet, and power. McCormick can accelerate quickly, and while he’s not exactly the fastest back in this class, he’s no stranger to long runs due to his north-south running style and decisiveness. He’s not afraid of contact either and constantly gains extra yardage. McCormick has the talent and attitude to be an NFL starter, but it’ll be paramount for him to adapt to the professional level of the game.

185. Luiji Vilain | Wake Forest | EDGE

6’-4” 252 lbs

2021 stats: GP 12, T 34, TFL 9, S 8, INT 0, PD 1, FR 1, FF 2.

Ryland B.: Vilain is an athletic rotational pass-rusher who tested well at his pro day. He’s a twitchy pass-rusher with a lot of intriguing physical traits, but there’s a lot of rawness to his game. His football IQ is still developing and his hand-usage leaves a lot to be desired. Still, athletic EDGEs are in high demand so a team might take a late round flier on Vilain.

189. E.J. Perry | Brown | QB

6’-2”, 210 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 10, C 296, A 445, Pct 66.5, Yds 3034, TD 23, Int 14, RA 111, Yds 402, TD 7.

Andrew Wilbar: Perry is a former four-star athlete who brings plenty of upside as a dual-threat quarterback. Not only does he have the mobility to move around in the pocket, but he also has the quickness to make things happen as a runner in the open field. After transferring from Boston College to Brown, Perry set an Ivy League record with 3,678 yards of total offense in one season. His ball placement and accuracy outside the hashes are surprisingly good, but he needs to do a better job of reading the middle linebacker when throwing across the middle. I would also like to see him show more patience in the pocket and not throw as many passes off his back foot. Nonetheless, there is a decent amount of athletic upside with Brown, and I would consider him a worthwhile pickup if he is still available in the fifth or sixth round.

193. Matt Allen | Michigan State | C

6’-3”, 315 Lbs

Andrew Wilbar: Allen is not the most athletic guard, but he plays with great effort and an always-running motor. He is far from graceful moving laterally, and he is a bit choppy in his stance, but he maintains a low pad level, and he is strong against the bull rush. Despite his athletic limitations, he was asked to pull frequently at Michigan State. Surprisingly, he had success doing so, displaying his understanding of leverage and pressure points. When it comes to the pessimistic side of things, Allen lunges too often when he gets to the second level of the defense rather than trying to engage with a linebacker and move him off the ball. This issue allows the defender to simply sidestep or go around Allen and bring down the ball carrier. Overall, I actually like Allen as a late round pick, but his upside is limited to a low-end starter or nice depth piece.

194. Cole Kelley | Southeast Louisiana | QB

6’-7” 260 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 13, C 406, A 552, Pct 73.6, Yds 5124, TD 44, Int 10, RA 161, Yds 491, TD 16.

SNW: This guy’s numbers jump off the page for a QB this year. They fit all of the criteria you might want with one exception. Yards, check , completion percentage, check , TD to INTs, double check , competition level… well, nope. I also suspect at his size he’s not a running type of QB the Steelers have said they are interested in, His 3 yds/carry support that. UDFA pick up to fill out the practice squad looks to be his best hope.

197. Cam’Ron Harris | Miami | RB

5’-10”, 210 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 7, Att 71, Yds 409, Ave 5.8, TD 5, Rec 11, Yds 119, Ave 10.8, TD 1.

Ryland B.: Cam’Ron Harris is a compact running back with solid athleticism. He’s displayed good burst and speed at the college level, although it’s nothing to write home about. More worrisome is his tendency to push runs outside or move backwards or horizontally on failed rushes. He has the acceleration at times to succeed in this, but it will be much harder at the NFL level. He can make defenders miss in the open field and usually is powerful enough to gain some yards after contact, although he usually tries to go around, or over, would-be tacklers to varying levels of success. He’s willing in pass protection although sometimes overpowered, also possessing good hands in the passing game although he’s not much of a route-runner. Coming off of a season-ending injury which may hinder his draft stock, Harris likely won’t be the highest or safest pick, but he has some potential to be a solid back at the pro level.

199. Abram Smith | Baylor | RB

5’-11”, 221 lbs

2021 stats: GP 14, Att 257, Yds 1601, Ave 6.2, TD 12, Rec 13, Yds 75, Ave 5.8, TD 0

Jeremy Betz: Smith broke out in 2021 putting together a 2nd-Team All Big 12 performance showcasing his impressive blend of power and speed for the Bears. When you watch the tape, Smith’s contact balance and vision stand out, and as a 1-year starter, he has very little tread on the tires and plenty of room for growth. Dallas’s Tony Pollard is a similar style runner, and Smith could find himself in a similar role early in his NFL career if given the opportunity. An area Smith will need to show improvement in is as a pass-catcher. If he can show development in that area, his stock will continue to rise. Projecting his draft range is difficult in a good RB class, but when clubs turn on the tape, they’ll find an explosive runner with great vision and the ability to turn any touch into a big play.

202. Emeka Emezie | North Carolina State | WR

6‘-3“, 220 lbs

2021 stats: GP 13, Rec 60, Yds 802, TD 6.

Andrew Wilbar: Emezie is a strong-handed receiver who provides the most value as a 50/50 ball specialist. He lacks that second gear of speed to separate, but when you are as good as he is with no room to work with, it is not as big an issue. Another concern, though, is his inability to run sharp routes. His route-tree is incredibly limited, and he struggles to cut back quickly toward the ball on in-breaking routes. Still, as a one-trick pony in the later rounds, Emezie could carve out a nice role for himself as a red-zone threat.

203. Mykael Wright | Oregon | CB

5’-11”, 182 lbs

2021 stats: GP 13, T 65, TFL 4, S 4, Int 1, PD 4, FF 1.

Ryland B.: Wright is an athletic yet undersized cornerback. He’s very feisty and physical in coverage with the ability to make a play on the ball. He has very good speed and quickness and found some success as a returner for Oregon. Wright’s biggest issue is his lack of size, and he will have a harder time with stronger and taller receivers at the NFL level. However, his competitiveness is not an issue. Wright could be a very good option as a special teamer and potential slot corner.

205. Mario Goodrich | Clemson | CB

6‘-0“, 190 lbs

2021 stats: GP 11, T 42, TFL 0, S 0, Int 2, PD 15, FF 1.

Andrew Wilbar: Goodrich is not a guy I see ever becoming a number one corner, but in a system that uses primarily zone concepts, he could develop into a solid number two corner. He possesses the instincts necessary to break on the ball quickly and get into passing lanes, and he is not afraid to get physical with receivers down the field. However, he weighed in at a slight 176 pounds at the combine, which brings up concerns about how durable he will be as a boundary corner. The other issue that limits his ceiling is his lack of elite ball skills. He will never be a corner who racks up interceptions, and the team that drafts him will need to go in with that expectation. Nonetheless, he provides enough upside to warrant a day-three selection.

206. Owen Carney, Jr. | Illinois | DL/ EDGE

6’-3”, 265 lbs

2021 stats: GP 12, T 44, TFL 7.5, S 6, INT 0., PD 0, FR 1, FF 0.

Ryland B.: Carney is an oversized OLB who may fit best in more of a DE role at the next level. He has a bit of a lumbering first step but converts speed to power well with a solid bull rush. He’s a disciplined defender when it comes to his rushing lanes but I’d like to see him have a few more pass-rushing moves.

208. Markquese Bell | Florida A & M | S

6’-3”, 205 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 12, T 95,TFL 6.5, Sacks 2, Int 1, PD 1, FF 5.

Ryland B.: Bell is a physical, athletic box safety who isn’t afraid of the big hit. He’s still developing in terms of coverage but has the tools to do so. An off-field issue led to him leaving Maryland to Florida A&M, which could be a red flag.

210. Elis Brooks | Penn State | ILB

6‘-1”, 235 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 12, T 100, TFL 3.5, S 1, Int 0, PD 1, FR 0, FF 0.

Skyfire322: Ellis Brooks, a one-year starter, was primarily used as a MIKE linebacker at Penn State. However, he does have some attributes that you want to see in an ILB. Brooks plays with very high energy, has good awareness, and is good between the tackles in run and pass coverages. While he’s shifty and has fast footwork, he can get burned with one move and is very inconsistent moving from sideline to sideline. However, the biggest issue that he faces is the inability to wrap up, which in today’s NFL is something that you cannot overlook. The energy and athleticism are there, but he will need to play in the right scheme to play to his full potential.

211. Marcel Dabo | Germany | CB

6’-0”, 208 lbs

2021 stats: GP ?, T 28, TFL ?, S ?, Int 1

Andrew Wilbar: Dabo is a draft prospect from Germany who displays eye-popping athleticism. When given a chance to display his abilities at his pro day, Dabo ran a 4.48 in the 40, jumped 40 inches in the vertical, and leaped 128 inches in the broad jump. At 6’0”, 190 pounds, Dabo has the size to be a boundary corner. He has excellent hand-eye coordination, and he has incredibly smooth hips. I believe that those two traits give him tremendous upside at the next level in the department of splash plays. There will definitely be a learning curve, but as a late-round draft pick, Dabo will give you more upside than just about any other available option you will have.

213. Jaquarii Roberson | Wake Forest | WR

6‘-1“, 182 lbs

2021 stats: GP 13, Rec 71, Yds 1078, TD 8.

Ryland B.: Roberson is a tall and lanky receiver with good speed and quickness. He’s an agile and aggressive route-runner who makes good cuts and has a solid release. He lacks top-tier long speed but is fast enough to be a threat down the field. Roberson seems to have good hands but fails in terms of being a physical catcher in contested scenarios or against tighter coverage. There’s potential here to be a poor-man’s Diontae Johnson of sorts, although Roberson lacks the requisite physicality to be more well-rounded.

216. Sterling Weatherford |Miami of Ohio | Safety

6‘-4“, 221 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 12, T 66,TFL 2, Sacks 1, Int 2, PD 4.

Noah: It’s hard to tell exactly how Weatherford is going to fit in at the next level. He’s good in run support, flying to the ball and he wraps up well. He also uses his range and quickness when he’s in a deep zone to take away downfield throws. He is a tough player, willing to go through blocks and playing through the whistle. However, there are plenty of areas he needs to improve on. Weatherford has got to do a better job at reading the quarterback. Four interceptions in four years is alright but I think because of his range, he could have put up some fantastic numbers if he read the quarterback better. While he is very good as a run defender, his play recognition is subpar and sometimes makes him late to the play. This is a relatively deep safety class in my opinion and I think Weatherford would be viewed higher in previous years.

217. T.J. Carter | TCU | CB

5‘-11“, 193 lbs

2021 stats: GP 10, T 63, TFL 0, S 0, Int 1, PD 1.

Andrew Wilbar: Carter is a Memphis transfer who may have been selected higher if he had entered the draft last year. He struggled to make a huge impact with TCU, and he followed it up with disappointing numbers at the combine. For someone who had so much success as a freshman and sophomore, it was disappointing to see the drop-off in production, although part of the problem could be due to a season-ending injury he sustained back in 2019. At TCU, Carter saw most of his playing time at safety, but I think his best chance to have success will come by moving back to cornerback. However, he may be best suited at nickel rather than the outside, as ability to defend the run at a high level combined with his physicality in coverage makes him a more logical fit inside. Inconsistency and poor athletic testing will cause him to fall to the later rounds of the draft, but if used properly, he has the potential to become a nice depth corner.

218. Tyler Goodson | Iowa | RB

5’-10”, 199 lbs

2021 stats: GP 13, Att 256, Yds 1151, Ave 4.5, TD 6, Rec 31, Yds 247, Ave 8.0, TD 1.

Ryland B.: What Goodson lacks in size he makes up for in straight line speed. The versatile back plays with excellent speed and acceleration to go along with a decent arsenal of moves to make defenders miss. When he can get some momentum Goodson has surprising power for a 199-lb back, although he’s far from a short-yardage specialist. However, his build, athleticism, and hands have made him a viable weapon in the receiving game out of both the backfield and slot. Goodson has clearly benefited from top-tier offensive line play while at Iowa, which may lead some to question just how impressive his vision and production really are, but I think he’s more than proven that he can make an impact at the next level. If Goodson’s 40-time is as impressive as it looks on the field, he might be drafted surprisingly early.

219. Ryan Van Denmark | Connecticut | OT

6’-7”, 304 lbs

Ryland B.: Denmark is a decently athletic tackle who lacks ideal play strength. He’s good out of his stance but lacks great range and movement skills. His small school competition is a concern as well.

220. Tre Avery | Rutgers | CB

5‘-11“, 190 lbs

2021 stats: GP 12, T 37, TFL 1.5, S 0, Int 1, PD 5.

Andrew Wilbar: Tre Avery is an intriguing slot option late in the draft. Measuring in at nearly 5 ‘10 1/2”, 181 pounds, Avery recorded a 4.45 in the 40, 16 bench reps, a 38” vertical, a 4.01 in the short shuttle, and a 6.76 in the 3-cone drill at his pro day. His arm length is under that 30-inch threshold, but he’s going to be playing almost exclusively in the slot, so I do not see that as a deal-breaker. His best game may have been in Rutgers’ loss to Michigan, as he recorded two passes defended while displaying ability in both man and zone concepts. He does lack awareness at times, and it is visible on the field specifically on in-breaking routes by the opposing receiver. He anticipates the deep ball too often and often fails to adjust quick enough to make up for his misread. Nonetheless, I would consider a talent like Avery more than worth a selection late on day three.

224. D’Eriq King | Miami | QB

5’-11”, 195 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 3, C 81, A 122, Pct 66.4, Yds 767, TD 3, Int 4, RA 40, Yds 96, TD 0.

2020 Stats: GP 11, C 211, A 329, Pct 64.1, Yds 2686, TD 23, Int 5, RA 130, Yds 538, TD 0.

Andrew Wilbar: King is an incredibly polarizing prospect with an incredible ceiling. When you see him at his best, he is Kyler Murray 2.0. Unfortunately, his floor is as low as it can get. King’s 2021 season ended early due to a shoulder injury, and the medicals will likely determine whether or not he gets drafted. The offensive lines at both Houston and Miami did not give him the greatest protection, but while that should be put into account when evaluating him, he still made a lot of poor decisions with the football without excuse. His interception numbers are not overly high, but he threw too many high-risk throws. Decision-making is something the team he goes to will need to focus on while attempting to develop him. His stature does not work in his favor either, but if he falls to the sixth or seventh round, I would consider it more than worth the risk to draft him. He has too much talent and athleticism to simply ignore.

226. D’Anthony Bell | West Florida | Safety

6‘-2”, 205 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 11, T 61,TFL 1, Sacks 0, Int 2, PD 5, FF 2.

Andrew Wilbar: Bell is an intriguing athlete who has never really been tested against real competition at the collegiate level. This was proven at his pro day when he recorded an impressive 4.51 in the 40, 6.93 in the 3-cone drill, a 36” vertical, and a 129” broad jump. Despite the lack of competition, nobody can take away his collegiate experience. He has spent time at four different colleges in the span of six seasons, and his success has been recognized nationally, making Second Team All-Jayhawk Conference in 2019 and receiving the AFCA First Team All-American honors in 2021. He is the typical player one would draft in the sixth or seventh round and gamble on athletic traits, as we do not know how his game will translate to the pros.

227. Reggie Roberson, Jr. | SMU | WR

6‘-0“, 200 lbs

2021 stats: GP 12, Rec 51, Yds 625, TD 6.

Ryland B.: Roberson is another speedy SMU receiver in this year’s draft. He’s struggled with injuries throughout his career, which has hurt both his draft stock and production. Still, he’s a dangerous deep threat and return man with good quickness although he’s not quite as agile as his teammate Danny Gray. Robertson isn’t the contested, physical catch type, but he has excellent hands and ball-tracking. It remains unclear if Robertson is completely healthy at this point in career, which makes drafting him both a major risk but also a move with the potential to pay off dividends if Robertson’s tape can look anything like it did during some SMU games.

228. JoJo Domann | Nebraska | ILB

6‘-1”, 230 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 10, T 71, TFL 9, S 2, Int 2, PD 3, FR 0, FF 2.

Jeremy Betz: Domann is a converted S with real coverage ability and instincts. At Nebraska, he played all over the defense, and you can see his intellectual advantage from that in the way he plays. Not the fastest player (4.6 in the 40) or most athletic prospect, but he makes up for it with quick reaction time and terrific anticipation. Domann is best utilized as a TE eraser and coverage LB on possession downs. He doesn’t provide much as a run defender, although he is a willing tackler when given the opportunity. For Pittsburgh, he could fill a similar role as current Steeler and also a converted S, Marcus Allen.

230. Tyshaun James | Central Connecticut | WR

6‘-3“, 210 lbs

2021 stats: GP 13, Rec 56, Yds 978, TD 9.

Andrew Wilbar: If you want someone with physicality at the point of attack, above-average athleticism, and impressive production, James may be your guy. Playing at Central Connecticut will not do a prospect any favors when it comes to draft stock ahead of the draft, but James checks a lot of boxes. Measuring in at 6 ‘2”, 214 pounds at his pro day, James recorded a 4.49 40, 22 bench reps, 37 ½” vertical, 131” broad jump, and 7.07 3-cone drill. James is an impressive receiver when it comes to making contested catches. He uses his body to box defenders out, and he does a great job of high-pointing the ball. James lacks the versatility of many of these other late-round receivers we are discussing, but if given the chance, he could provide solid depth as a boundary receiver for an NFL team.

231. Josh Babicz | North Dakota State | TE

6‘-6“, 255 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 15, Rec 12, Yds 254, TD 4.

Andrew Wilbar: Babicz is a transfer from Jacksonville State who grew up not too far from where I currently attend college. As a prospect, Babicz does a nice job finding the soft spots against zone defenses, and his impressive size makes it extremely difficult for a defensive back to cover him one-on-one. He was not used heavily in North Dakota State’s passing game in 2021, but he has displayed some receiving ability since his transfer. Perhaps he is one of those players who never get many opportunities at the collegiate level but shine in the pros. North Dakota State has certainly had past success when it comes to developing NFL-caliber tight ends. However, all we can go by are the flashes of ability he has displayed both as a receiver and as a blocker, but being such a small sample size, it is hard to get a real feel for what his NFL outlook is.

232. Kennedy Brooks | Oklahoma | RB

5’-11”, 215 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 13, Att 197, Yds 1249, Ave 6.3, TD 13, Rec 10, Yds 77, Ave 7.7, TD 0.

Andrew Wilbar: Brooks came out of high school with a patient, Le’Veon Bell-type running style, but during his time at Oklahoma, he became more of a downhill, north-and-south runner. While I was high on him early in his career, I have been somewhat underwhelmed when watching his tape. He doesn’t fight through contact as well as I had expected, and he has not provided any production as a receiver out of the backfield. On the bright side, he tends to play well when his team needs him the most. Three of his best four games of the season came against Texas, Oklahoma State , and Oregon, as he rushed for a combined 498 yards in those three games alone. Brooks has a good feel for finding the hole, and he has the speed to make things happen when he breaks loose, but Oklahoma was teaching him to run with more power and less patience, and I think that actually hurt him as a player. I don’t think he is a true power back. That, in my personal opinion, is why he needs to get back to that patient running style that made him so highly touted coming out of high school. If he can develop into that Le’Veon-style runner, he could make it in the right system.

234. Bryant Koback | Toledo | RB

6’-0”, 210 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 13, Att 208, Yds 1407, Ave 6.8, TD 15, Rec 30, Yds 338, Ave 11.3, TD 3.

Andrew Wilbar: Koback’s impressive 120 yard performance in Toledo’s near-upset of Notre Dame put him on the NFL Draft radar for many fans who were previously unaware of him. Koback isn’t the most powerful back, and he will definitely need to add weight moving forward, but he displays decent speed in the open field. As a receiver, he displays good awareness and an understanding of his assignment. Rarely does he make a mental mistake, run the wrong route out of the backfield, or line up in the wrong spot. He stays focused on the task at hand, and that is something that NFL coaches will love about him. The issue with Koback is that much of his production came when he was running through wide open holes and not having to create yardage on his own. Nonetheless, if he tests well at either the combine or his pro day, he will put himself in a prime position to be taken at some point on day three.

235. Brandon Peters | Illinois | QB

6’-5”, 220 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 9, C 91, A 170, Pct 53.5, Yds 1170, TD 7, Int 4, RA 38, Yds 0, TD 0.

Andrew Wilbar: Peters transferred from Michigan after being in a crowded quarterback room, and he showed flashes of potential during his time at Illinois. The former four-star recruit possesses solid arm strength and good mobility, and he displays good toughness, displaying the size as well as the willingness to withstand a beating inside the pocket. I have also been impressed with the velocity on Peters’ throws to all levels of the field. He will need to improve his touch on shorter passes and quicken his delivery, but overall, I believe that Peters is one of the few late-round sleepers at the quarterback position. He has the upside of an average starting quarterback but will likely be a solid backup in the NFL when it is all said and done.

236. Bamidele Olaseni | Utah | OT

6‘-8“, 330 lbs

Ryland B.: Olaseni is a massive tackle who will likely move to guard at the next level. He’s at his best in the run game where he can use his size and strength to his advantage, but he really struggles in space. He’s a slow-mover with little agility who was constantly beat around the edge in pass protection and had a few too many misses in the run game. His technique can be sloppy at times as well. Even if he moves to guard, I don’t see Olaseni as having a ton of upside at the NFL level.

238. Zakoby McClain | Auburn | ILB

6‘-0”, 219 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 12, T 95, TFL 8, S 2, Int 0, PD 6, FR 0, FF 0.

Andrew Wilbar: What I love about McClain is that he plays bigger than his size. He is only listed at about 220 pounds, but he can deliver a hit as good as anyone. Not only does he display good closing speed as a pass rusher, but he also does a great job dropping into zone coverage and making accurate reads. He is also battle-tested, as he was forced to deal with the death of his brother who was shot in the head and killed before Zakoby got to college. He has been through a lot as a person, but he seems to have overcome those difficulties and used them as motivation to be a better player. He gets pushed around by a good amount of lineman due to his lack of overall size and strength, and he will certainly have to add some weight at the next level, but there is still a lot to like about McClain’s game. He could provide a team with decent value at some point on day three.

239. Jayden Peevy | Texas A & M | DT

6’-6”, 295 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 11, T 43, TFL 7, S 2, Int 1, PD 3, FR 0, FF 1.

Ryland B.: Peevy is a well-sized defensive lineman but he lacks the ideal power for the position. Although I think part of this might be due to scheme, Peevy didn’t make a lot of impact as a pass-rusher either. Still, he’s fairly athletic and a high-effort defender.

240. Kaleb Eleby | Western Michigan | QB

6’-1”, 210 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 13, C 230, A 363, Pct 63.4, Yds 3277, TD 23, Int 6, RA 87, Yds 64, TD 6.

Jeremy Betz: Talk about an interesting study. Eleby is an electric, but raw talent whose success is largely based on his athleticism. The Broncos offense ran a heavy RPO system that forced LBs and Safeties to follow the ball and allowed for a lot of open 1st read receivers. Quick decision-making, a live arm, and smooth mobility are some of his best traits. When you watch the tape, the ball comes out of his hand with zip and accuracy across short and midrange passes. He tends to float the deep ball and is often left scrambling if his first read isn’t there. The concerns with Eleby include inconsistent footwork and throwing motion as well, making him a developmental prospect with athletic upside. Watching his film will leave you thinking, “mini Cam Newton,” but he will require patient development at the next level. He is probably a mid Day 3 pick.

241. Tyler Vrabel | Boston College | OT

6‘-5“, 307 lbs

Ryland B.: Tyler Vrabel, the son of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, is a technically sound and versatile lineman as expected. He doesn’t have elite size, strength, or athleticism, but he has a powerful upper half and a good initial punch. He has good footwork and hand usage as well. He does have a bit of tendency to put his head down and lunge which will need to be fixed. Vrabel’s lack of a high ceiling will limit his potential, but he has the makings of a well-rounded swing tackle who has what it takes to be a solid starter at some point in his career.

243. Christopher Allen | Alabama | EDGE

6‘-4”, 252 lbs

2020 stats: GP 11, T 37, TFL 13, S 6, INT 0, PD 0, FR 1, FF 2.

Andrew Wilbar: Allen is coming off a foot injury that cost him the vast majority of the 2021 season, but he began to come into his own when healthy in 2020, recording six sacks and thirteen tackles for loss. I have concerns about effort when he is trailing a ball-carrier, as he does not seem to trust his traits enough to believe that he can catch up and make a play. He also does not have a large repertoire of pass rush moves. On the flip side, he does a good job setting the edge, as he rarely gets pushed off the ball. The most intriguing part of his game, though, is his athleticism. He has the speed, strength, and bend to beat the best of tackles, but he is still incredibly raw, and he has the injury concerns. That will likely cause him to drop to day three or even undrafted free agency.

244. Smoke Monday | Auburn | Safety

6‘-3”, 199 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 13, T 63,TFL 9, Sacks 2, Int 1, PD 5.

Ryland B.: Besides being in contention for the best name in football, Smoke Monday is an athletic, physical safety with some NFL upside. He’s a big-hitter, a sound tackler, and a solid contributor on special teams. In coverage, he has decent athleticism and can take on assignments with running backs and tight ends. Despite his physicality, I did feel like there were a few plays on his tape that were lacking effort. Monday looks to fit best as a box safety in the next level, although his size may be a bit of an issue when playing close to the line of scrimmage in the NFL.

246. Tony Adams | Illinois | CB

6‘-0“, 200 lbs

2021 stats: GP 12, T 63, TFL 3.5, S 1, Int 1, PD 5.

Andrew Wilbar: Last year, Illinois produced a solid late-round prospect in Nate Hobbs, who started in nine games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season. Perhaps a trend is beginning, because the Illini have yet another intriguing day-three prospect at corner: Tony Adams. At 5 ‘11 ½”, 203, Adams impressed scouts with a 4.47 40, 4.06 short shuttle, 6.98 3-cone drill, 41 ½” vertical, and 130” broad jump at his pro day. Adams needs to do a better job of forcing receivers to the outside when in press man, but overall, his game is pretty clean. The downside is that most of his production came against weaker opponents, leading one to believe that he may not be a true difference maker when it matters most. Nonetheless, if you like to bet on upside in the later rounds like I do, Adams is someone to keep an eye on.

247. Alec Lindstrom | Boston College | C

6’3”, 294 lbs

Ryland B.: Lindstrom is a smart, technically sound center with a limited ceiling. He only weighs 294 pounds and doesn’t play with a ton of strength. He doesn’t play with great burst either, leading him often being beat off the line of scrimmage and driven back. Still, the scouting report isn’t all bad. Lindstrom has had a long and decorated career at Boston College, where he has played with smarts, quick feet, and good hand placement. When he gets a bit of momentum he can be impactful in the run game, and despite struggling against bull-rushes, he is able to hold his own in most pass-protecting scenarios. He plays to the whistle as well. At this point, it’s difficult to project Lindstrom as much more than a decent backup, but he has a solid floor.

248. Ifeanyi Maijeh | Rutgers | DL

6’-2”,280 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 11,T 19,TFL 3, Sacks 1.5, PD 2, FR 2, FF 1.

Noah: Maijeh is someone that doesn’t exactly scare you with his stature but he is very strong and frequently moves lineman backwards. He’s got quick hands and good upper body strength allowing him to disrupt plays. His career has been riddled with injuries which, along with being undersized, could steer some teams away from him on draft night. He’s a prospect that hasn’t gotten a lot of buzz and it would be surprising to see him go before Day 3. He has some potential to be a big contributor, but I wouldn’t bet on him being anything more than just a depth piece.

250. Zonovan Knight | North Carolina State | RB

5’-11”, 210 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 12, Att 140, Yds 753, Ave 5.4, TD 3, Rec 21, Yds 156, Ave 7.4, TD 0.

Ryland B.: Zonovan “Bam” Knight is not just one of the best running backs in this class, but he might be one of the best special teamers as well. The NC State back led the FBS in kickoff return average in the 2021 season, with an impressive 34 yard average. He has a total of three return touchdowns on his resume, of which two went for 100 yards. But Knight is similarly impressive at his listed position. His production was slightly down in 2021, possibly due to a shoulder surgery that took up much of his offseason, but he still put up respectable numbers. He possesses good vision and a solid overall athletic profile with excellent burst. Knight lacks the ideal size for the position, but it’s far from a worry – he runs with more than enough power, quick feet, and shiftiness to run around, and sometimes through, would-be tacklers. This attitude carries into his pass protection, where he’s certainly willing but not always the most effective. It’s unclear yet if Knight has what it takes to be an NFL starter, but I think he has the baseline of skills and special teams versatility to be a safe pick for a team in need of some talented depth at the position.

253. Ty Fryfogle | Indiana | WR

6‘-2“, 205 lbs

2021 stats: GP 12, Rec 46, Yds 512, TD 1.

Jeremy Betz: Fryfogle is an interesting study. As a junior in 2020, he was starting to climb up the WR rankings for posting after posting a ridiculous 3-game stretch in which he accounted for 560 yds and 6 TDs vs Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan St. his size and athletic ability will entice one teams but his drop off in consistent production in 2021 will leave some doubts about his ability to be a difference maker. Turn on the film though, and you’ll see a strong, big-bodied pass catcher with natural hands and good upside.

254. Tyree Johnson | Texas A&M | EDGE

6‘-4”, 240 lbs

2021 stats: GP 11, T 31, TFL 9, S 8.5, INT 0, PD 0, FR 1, FF 1.

Ryland B.: Johnson seems to lack the frame and strength to be an every-down defender at the NFL level, but he has the athleticism to be a very good rotational pass-rusher. He has great quickness off the edge and lots of bend. He’s a smart outside linebacker who is great when it comes to stunts and fairly disciplined in his assignments against the run, although he can be pushed out of the way a little too easily. The fact that he’s held up so well at the SEC level is a good sign that Johnson will find some success in the NFL.

255. D’Vonte Price | Florida International | RB

6’-2”, 215 lbs

2020 Stats: GP 9, Att 129, Yds 682, Ave 5.3, TD 7, Rec 10, Yds 83, Ave 8.3, TD 0.

Andrew Wilbar: Price is a sly, shifty runner who, despite his height, plays with a low pad level. If he wants to become a true, downhill-style runner, he could definitely add more weight to his frame, but he can do a little bit of everything at his current size. He has some power, but he is also very elusive in the open field and has plenty of killer moves, including ankle-breaking jukes and highlight-reel spin moves. He is very decisive as a runner but isn’t foolish trying to go through a hole that isn’t there. He has solid vision, and his ability to make quick cuts allows him to hit a hole before it closes. However, much like several other running backs I have talked about, Price has not played a huge factor in the passing game. Fortunately, he accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl and will have an opportunity to showcase any pass-catching ability he may have. Another issue is that he sometimes gets carried away with his moves in the open field and ends up doing an unnecessary move, killing an opportunity he had to run straight ahead. Whether he is overthinking it or just trying to do too much is unknown, but he is moving laterally rather than forward too often, leaving additional yards on the field. Nonetheless, there is a lot to like about Price, and I will have a close eye on him during the Senior Bowl.

256. Zach VanValkenberg | Iowa | EDGE

6’4”, 267 lbs

2021 stats: T 30, S 5.5

Sports Illustrated’s NFL Draft Bible scouting report shows that VanValkenberg will be and older rookie who plays with a great motor but lacks ideal athleticism and polish.

257. Jason Poe | Mercer | G/FB

6’-2”, 195 lbs

Sports Illustrated’s NFL Draft Bible’s one-liner describes Poe as an “Athletic guard with a skinny lower half and below average strength. Potential full back convert.”

258. Shaun Jolly | Appalachian State | CB

5‘-9“, 175 lbs

2021 stats: GP 8, T 26, TFL 1, S 0, Int 1, PD 5.

Andrew Wilbar: Jolly is a versatile corner who will likely settle in at nickel cornerback in the NFL. While the overall body of work may not look impressive on paper, Jolly quietly did a nice job in coverage both in 2020 as well as 2021, but his best year was, by far, 2019. As a sophomore, Jolly played in 14 games, recorded 3.5 tackles for loss, 8 passes defended, and 5 interceptions. However, there are times when I felt Appalachian State played Jolly too far off the line of scrimmage, as he struggled to defend bigger receivers when covering from behind the receiver’s body. His lack of size may also hinder him from ever becoming a top-notch tackler, but if he is allowed to play exclusively in the slot, he could be a legitimate late-round value for a team in need of a new slot corner.

259. Jalen Wydermyer | Texas A&M | TE

6‘-5“, 255 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 12, Rec 40, Yds 515, TD 4

Ryland B.: Wydermyer is a big-bodied, lanky, tight end in the mold of Kyle Pitts. He has good speed and is an incredibly smooth-athlete for his size. His burst and change of direction aren’t anything to write home about but more than adequate for the position. Wydermyer has good hands and should be a natural fit as a receiving tight end at the next level. As a blocker, Wydermyer isn’t exactly a natural, but he shows top-notch effort. Wydermyer shows that he wants to be a factor in the run game, so his blocking is something that could likely be improved at the next level, fully rounding out his game.

260. James Empey | BYU | C

6’-4”, 303 lbs

Andrew Wilbar: I really like Empey’s awareness as a run blocker. He plays smart and displays a consistently good pad level, and he has a sneaky bit of power to his game. While he lacks the most powerful hands, his hands are quick, and he is generally the first one in a one-on-one battle to make contact as a run blocker. He also displayed good technique and an ability to anchor in pass protection at the collegiate level. The issues lie in his lack of ideal functional strength. Perhaps adding a little more weight will help, but he is not a powerful run defender and could get bullied against NFL defensive linemen. Empey is also already 25 years old, so you are not getting an extremely young prospect here either. The fact that he is left-handed could also be a repellant to some teams. He could potentially develop into a low-end starter in the right system, but age is not on his side.

262. Haskell Garrett | Ohio State | DT

6’-2”, 300 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 10,T 22,TFL 7, Sacks 5, PD 1, FR 2, TD 1.

Ryland B.: Garrett is athletic, but he’s not quite as consistently powerful or quick as some of the names higher on this list. However, he is excellent when it comes to anchoring. At 300 pounds, Garrett can play with good leverage and functional strength and simply clog up running lanes – even against double teams. However, when he does play with that great athleticism, he’s a good pass rusher who has good hand-technique and a powerful bull-rush. What’s exciting about Garrett is his high ceiling, but he still has a solid floor as a gap-defending run stopper.

264. James Skalski | Clemson | LB

6‘-0”, 240 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 13, T 87, TFL 4.5, S 2.5, Int 0, PD 4, FR 0, FF 0.

Pro Football Network describes Skalski as being a great leader, run-defender, and physical presence on the football field who will be limited by his lack of ideal size and athleticism. Could be a solid special teamer.

265. Joey Blount | Virginia | S

6’-2”, 195 lbs

2021 stats: 86 tackles, 3 interceptions

The Draft Network describes Blount as a versatile, aggressive, and fairly athletic safety who is still developing in terms of football IQ. Blount lacks a high-end ceiling as well.

266. C.J. Verdell | Oregon | RB

5’-8”, 211 lbs

2021 stats: 406 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns

Ryland B.: Verdell is a physical downhill runner with excellent straight-line speed and explosiveness. He has the potential to be a fantastic back in the NFL, but his ranking is low due to his injury issues, including one that ended his 2021-22 season.

268. Obinna Eze | TCU | OT

6‘-8“, 315 lbs

Andrew Wilbar: Eze is a large individual with outstanding length. One thing I like about Eze is his active hands. He does a good job repositioning his hands as needed, adjusting easily to quick-twitch pass rushers. The biggest concerns I have with Eze come in pass protection. Pad level is obviously a concern when you are dealing with a 6’8” prospect, but has performed relatively well overall as a run-blocker. His issues are stiffness and balance. He is too tight in the hips to get low enough to block the bendier edge rushers, and because of this, he lunges and gets knocked off balance easily. His feet are not not always in sync with his upper body, as one part of him will be moving quicker than the other, and it will cause him to become off-balanced in his pass sets. There is definitely some untapped potential here, but there are a lot of technical issues he needs to clean up.

269. Isaiah Graham-Mobley | Boston College | LB

6‘-1”, 230 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 9, T 52, TFL 2.5, S 0, Int 0, PD 0, FR 0, FF 0.

Sports Illustrated’s NFL Draft Bible’s one-liner lists Graham-Mobley as “a late-round linebacker that is well-built and very athletic with a ton of speed to his game and will contribute early in his NFL career as a special teamer.”

270. Chris Steele | USC | CB

6‘-1“, 190 lbs

2021 stats: GP 11, T 33, TFL 2, S 1, Int 2, PD 3, FF 1.

Ryland B.: Steele is a lanky corner with solid measurables. He’s a natural athlete who is a fairly smooth mover. Steele plays an aggressive brand of coverage, always right up in the receiver’s face with a physical presence. It’s a double-edged sword, as Steele has good mirroring ability, but his tight coverage can result in him being susceptible to quicker receivers as Steele doesn’t leave himself much room to react. His physicality could also result in some penalties. Steele can be a bit late to flip his hips as well. He’s a solid prospect but a lot of his technique still needs refinement.

271. Nolan Turner | Clemson | S

6‘-1”, 205 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 10, T 45, TFL 2, Sacks 2, Int 1, PD 0.

Andrew Wilbar: Turner is an athletic safety who displays good range and fluidity in coverage. His instincts and awareness in zone coverage seem to be lacking, though.

273. Jontre Kirklin | LSU | WR/QB/CB

6‘-0“, 184 lbs

2021 stats: GP 6, Rec 4, Yds 49, TD 0.

138” broad and 42” vert

Ryland B.: This guy is a football player. Although not invited to the combine, Kirklin put up excellent testing numbers – but let’s talk about his versatility. Kirklin projects as a wide receiver at the next level, but he has experience in special teams, at cornerback, and at quarterback. The latter of which he threw for 3 touchdowns in the Texas Bowl for LSU. It’s something that likely won’t help him as a pro unless another Kendall Hinton scenario occurs, but Kirklin clearly has a great feel for the game. As a receiver, he shows great quickness, acceleration, and speed. He’s a twitchy athlete with some clear potential as a route-runner, Kirklin shows some good effort in the blocking game as well. His production, on the other hand, is quite underwhelming. His “jack of all trades master of none” status may push Kirklin to the later rounds or even undrafted free agency, but there’s some clear talent here some team will definitely take a flier on.

274. Tanner Conner | Idaho State | WR

6‘-3“, 226 lbs

2021 stats: GP 6, Rec 34, Yds 685, TD 3.

Andrew Wilbar: When you watch Conner on tape, he looks like a tight end playing out wide. He does not have the quickest acceleration off the line, and his route tree does not have a multitude of branches, but he displays sure hands, and he wins the contested catches. At 6’3”, 226 pounds, Conner recorded a 4.5 40, 19 bench reps, a 39” vertical, a 127” broad jump, and a 7.15 in the 3-cone drill at his pro day, proving that his athleticism is no fluke. I like Conner’s ability to high-point the ball while also displaying excellent body control. He does not have the greatest lower-body strength for someone his size, but he is incredibly difficult to bring down in the open field. Overall, I am a fan of Conner’s traits, but only solid production against poor competition might make some teams hesitant to pull the trigger on him. In the later portions of day three, he is worth the risk.

275. Mike Rose | Iowa State | LB

6‘-4”, 250 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 233

2021 Stats: GP 11, T 73, TFL 12, S 3, Int 0, PD 1, FR 0, FF 0.

Noah: Rose is one of the more interesting prospects I’ve watched. He’s not bad but he doesn’t have any qualities that stand out besides his size. He’s a big, stocky guy but it limits his movement a little bit and there isn’t a lot of fluidity in his hips. He’s alright in coverage but he more than likely won’t be able to hang with the more athletic tight ends. He’s a hard hitter and tackles well in run support. He is quick to diagnose plays and that is very beneficial for a guy that lacks closing speed. He has good upper body strength that helps him attack offensive lineman and pressure the quarterback. What worries me is the stuff that he lacks is mostly to do with his athleticism and can’t exactly be taught. I don’t think he’ll ever be a starting caliber player but for a team looking for depth late in the draft, he could be a solid addition.

276. Raleigh Texada | Baylor | CB

5‘-10“, 188 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 292

2021 stats: GP 13, T 34, TFL 2, S 1, Int 0, PD 3, FR 1, FF 1.

Andrew Wilbar: Texada is a solid straight-line athlete who possesses adequate size for a slot corner. Quickness and agility are both integral parts of his play style, as he is most comfortable in man coverage despite his lack of physicality. Do not think that he is incapable of playing zone, however, as he displays a smooth backpedal and good discipline in “eyes-on” defensive looks too. There are other times, however, when he loses focus in coverage and allows a receiver to slip by him and get open over the top. There is enough athletic upside to justify selecting him on day three, but his lack of size and ball production limit his overall ceiling as a prospect.

278. Gerrit Prince | UAB | TE

6‘-5“, 240 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 13, Rec 36, Yds 699, TD 10

Jeremy Betz: A true project, the small-school standout was a big-play threat and solid route runner from the TE position. Needs to improve more as a physical presence, but he has athletic upside and could be an interesting UDFA or late rounder.

279. Jalen Virgil | Appalachian State | WR

6‘-1“, 210 lbs

2021 stats: GP 12, Rec 15, Yds 226, TD 1.

Andrew Wilbar: Virgil made Bruce Feldman’s 2021 freak list for his world-class speed, and while Virgil disappointed me with his 4.4 flat in the 40, he has more than enough speed to cruise by the average defensive back. There are times when Virgil is a little stiff in his stance at the line of scrimmage, which causes an occasionally slow get-off. However, he has the ability to change speeds mid-route, which makes him difficult to cover one-on-one on in-breaking routes. His route-running skills are adequate but not mind-blowing, and his hands are generally reliable. The biggest problem lies in the fact that he would go games without making any difference on offense before he would go off for a big play. Inconsistency was his downfall during his final year of college, and that remains his biggest flaw heading into the NFL.

282. Tayland Humphrey | Louisiana | DT

6’-5”, 333 lbs

2021 stats: 31 tackles, 0 sacks

Ryland B.: The Draft Network lists Humphrey as a powerful and explosive defender who is very raw.

283. Donovan Jeter | Michigan | DT

6’-3”, 325 lbs

2021 stats: 24 tackles, 0 sacks

Ryland B.: Jeter is a defensive tackle with decent size and poor production. NFL Draft Diamonds describes him as a “pass rush specialist” in their interview with him here .

284. Josh Jobe | Alabama | CB

6‘-1“, 192 lbs

2021 stats: GP 12, T 38, TFL 1, S 0, Int 2, PD 4.

Andrew Wilbar: Jobe has been one of the more consistent corners in college football over the past couple years. However, he was unable to ever reach a special level in the three years he had a prominent role, and he seemed to take a step back in 2021 when put into the CB1 role. When it comes to Jobe as a prospect, his ball skills are not thoroughly impressive, but when he gets good position from the get-go, he knows how to get into passing lanes and swat away passes. Unfortunately, he seems to lack the athleticism to play heavy doses of man coverage. His instincts are also poor, leading one to believe that a transition to safety may be the best career move for him. That is the belief of Lance Zierlein, who wrote an interesting scouting report on Jobe. You can check it out here .

285. Tyrone Truesdell | Florida | DT

6’-2”, 335 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 8,T 12.

Noah: Truesdell is a pretty underwhelming prospect but there is some upside. He’s a strong tackler that can use his frame to be a run stuffer in the middle. He has good power in his upper body and you can see the mold of a power rusher like Pittsburgh’s own Cam Heyward or Calais Campbell. However he is not technically sound and after playing for 5 years in college you start to lose hope that he can take that next step. Truesdell has a slow get off and he seems to almost fall into his blocker sometimes, instead of firing off the line. Overall there are more negatives than positives, especially when you look at his numbers (79 tackles and 3 sacks in 5 years).

286. Benjie Franklin | Tarleton State | CB

6‘-0“, 185 lbs

2021 stats: GP 9, T 36, TFL 0, S 0, Int 3, PD 6.

Andrew Wilbar: Franklin is an undersized corner who, despite good athleticism, will be limited to the slot in the NFL. Franklin’s combination of quickness and speed is absolutely fantastic, but he never had the opportunity to display those capabilities on a nationally known stage. However, he was the big standout at the Tarleton State pro day, running a 4.32 in the 40 and a 6.81 in the 3-cone drill. The big concern is play style. Franklin’s athletic profile screams man coverage, but he seriously lacks the physicality to play close to the line in the NFL. His best chance is to add a few pounds and provide value on special teams in year one. If he sticks, he could potentially develop into a starting nickel or dime backer once he has a year or two under his belt.

289. Ra’Shaun Henry | Virginia | WR

6‘-3“, 190 lbs

2021 stats: GP 12, Rec 34, Yds 603, TD 3.

Skyfire322: Ra’Shaun Henry utilizes his speed to get to the ball. He has excellent breakaway speed, agility, and decent hands. He also can get aerial which makes him a weapon in the endzone. His speed makes him great on the outside, but he’s very smart and most certainly holds his own running routes. However, he has difficulty escaping defenders and tends to give up once he’s wrapped up. Henry’s slim frame and lack of strength hurt him, as well. I believe his most significant issue is that he relies on his speed and nothing else. He is a very interesting prospect, but I think he’ll be in a developmental role.

290. Savon Scarver | Utah State | WR

5‘-11“, 175 lbs

2021 stats: GP 13, Rec 27, Yds 641, TD 1.

Ryland B.: It was hard to find much tape on Scarver beyond the occasional highlight reel, which isn’t exactly the most balanced source. But Scarver showed some intriguing potential in regards to his speed, and he was named a consensus All-American back in 2018 as a returner. In fact, Scarver has 7 kick return touchdowns in his NCAA career, an impressive number. He’ll definitely be an older rookie, and his lack of size and level and competition are definite issues, but Scarver seems to be worth bringing into camp as a UDFA return specialist.

292. Sam Webb | Missouri Western | CB

6‘-2“, 195 lbs

2021 stats: GP 10, T 30, TFL 0, S 0, Int 0, PD 6, FF 2, FR 1.

Ryland B.: From what I saw of Webb, he’s an incredibly physical corner with good size and a solid athletic profile. He flips his hips with ease and generally looks fairly fluid in coverage although he’s far too grabby at the top of the route. His long speed isn’t great but Webb is a fantastic, high-effort closer on deep routes and in the run game. He’s still fairly raw in some aspects and his level of competition was far from elite, but Webb shows some upside as a late-round, small-school pickup.

293. DaMarcus Fields | Texas Tech | CB

6‘-0“, 200 lbs

2021 stats: GP 12, T 50, TFL 4, S 0, Int 0, PD 9.

Ryland B.: Fields is a thickly built corner who played on the outside for Texas Tech. He seems to have good long speed but lacks a smooth backpedal and great quickness. He’s very hit and miss in zone coverage when it comes to both taking care of assignments and keeping an eye on the quarterback. Fields has good awareness when the ball is in the air but he is not a good catcher of the football. He does have solid closing speed and is a willing and sound tackler. Fields could be a good fit on the outside but I worry about his lack of great agility.

​​295. Joe Ozuogwu | Arkansas State | DE

6’-2”, 236 lbs

2021 Stats: 56 total tackles, 7.5 sacks

Ryland B.: An undersized DE with solid production at the college level.

297. Bubba Bolden | Miami | S

6‘-3”, 204 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 7, T 42, TFL 3.5, Sacks 1, Int 0, PD 2.

Ryland B.: Bolden is an athletic safety with excellent range in coverage and lots of upside. However, some injury issues and knack for poor tackling may hurt his draft stock.

299. Jeremiah Moon | Florida | LB/EDGE

6‘-2”, 245 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 10, T 49, TFL 3.5, S 2, Int 0, PD 1, FR 0, FF 1.

Ryland B.: Moon is an athletic and versatile defender with experience at both inside linebacker and EDGE. He often over-relies on his athleticism which can lead to poor technique, especially when taking on blocks. Moon has great quickness when shooting gaps, but his hand counters are poor. Similarly, he shows nice speed in coverage but can be slow to read the offense. Still, Moon plays with good effort, and his physical attributes and ability to play all over the defense could make him a developmental day 3 pick.

300. Trenton Morrow | Siena Heights | S

6‘-4”, 195 lbs

2020 Stats: GP 10, T 48, TFL 4, Sacks 2, Int 5, PD 3, FF 1.

Andrew Wilbar: Morrow is an Ohio native who went to college at Siena Heights, a Division 2 school in my hometown of Adrian, Michigan. Morrow had an incredibly productive season in 2020 but did not make as many splash plays in 2021. He is a solid athlete who could make the back end of a roster if he can prove his worth on special teams.

There are certainly a lot of talented players still on the board, and the Steelers should have some interesting possibilities in undrafted free agency.

This is the last edition of the 2022 BTSC Big Board, and I’d like to thank the team that worked on it for their great work and effort, as well as all of the readers and commenters here at BTSC for their feedback. We appreciate every click and comment.

Which UDFAs do you think the Steelers should sign? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to Behind the Steel Curtain for more NFL Draft news and analysis.