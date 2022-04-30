Knee jerk reactions after the Steelers’ 4th round pick of Calvin Austin in the 2022 NFL Draft

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game. It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during the NFL Draft.

And we’re off again!

Big Bro Scho is at Heinz Field for the draft party today, so Little Bro is substituting. Maybe Big Bro will find a way to throw in a thought or two.

The Browns have only made three picks so far but I’m sure they’ll somehow be declared the biggest winner of the draft.

If only Bud Dupree had played more snaps last season, the Steelers would have already made their next pick last night and could have had any of these guys. Oh well.

Day 3 of the draft feels much different. Not many reports of picks before they are announced on TV.

And the Vikings trade again. And it’s the Browns not making a pick.

It’s weird seeing a Vikings pick and it not taking 10 minutes.

And another Vikings trade. This is the franchise guys like Andrew Wilbar and Matty Peverell should follow since they love draft trades.

The Browns go with the first kicker!

The Steelers still have a while to go, but picks go much faster on Day 3.

There are a lot of tight ends going early in Round 4.

And the Ravens take the first punter. What’s up with AFC North teams being the special teams pioneers?

Dang. Another punter. This time it’s Tampa Bay.

Only a couple picks away. What will it be? Defensive back? Offensive line?

It’s the fourth round, yet I’m still really excited!

The Steelers go with another wide receiver in Calvin Austin from Memphis.

This guy is fast! If he was taller than 5’ 8” he may have been a first rounder.

If this was the only receiver the Steelers took in the draft I might be concerned about the size. But they got size yesterday.

In all, I really like this pick. Looks like a play-maker. Let’s get him in black and gold and see what he can do.

There you have it, my knee jerks. I’m going to regroup see how how I feel about this selection, and then on to rounds six and seven.

