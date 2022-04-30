Knee jerk reactions after the Steelers’ 6th and 7th round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game. It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during the last few rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.
- Right back at it.
- Got to love it when someone named “Snoop” gets drafted.
- If only teams were willing to trade, this would make things a lot more interesting
- Hey, look! It’s another guy who I don’t know getting drafted. That’s what happens for me once we reach Round 5.
- Into Round 6. No trade into the fifth round this year.
- It seems like the sixth round is moving so much slower than Round 5.
- Here comes pick number 208 for the Steelers...
- YES!!!! Little Bro Heyward!
- Is he a tight end? Is he a fullback? Is he an H-back? What he is.... is a Pittsburgh Steeler!
- Not too long to wait until the 225th when the Steelers are up again.
- If it means anything, tight end coach Alfredo Roberts did the press conference for Heyward.
- We’re in Round 7. Two picks left, and the first one is only four picks away.
- It almost has to be defense here unless it’s an offensive lineman.
- And it’s a linebacker. Mark Robinson from Ole Miss.
- It’s former running back who was moved to linebacker for one season.
- It’s hard to find information on this guy. But the Steelers must love him.
- Robinson sat out the 2020 season as he moved from FCS to FBS after playing running back at Southeast Missouri.
- One pick left!
- I’ve always viewed seventh-round picks similar to undrafted free agents but they are players teams didn’t want to fight for.
- Steelers could go almost anywhere here.
- And they double-dip at quarterback as well! It’s Chris Oladokun from South Dakota State.
- The Steelers said they wanted four quarterbacks for training camp. Now they have them.
- I don’t know what to think this time. My brain is tired after all these picks.
- Look on the bright side— no more 2022 mock drafts!
- Let’s get these seven guys in the black and gold and see what they can do!
- GO STEELERS!
There you have it, my knee jerks. I’m exhausted. Time to take a week to recover.
Loading comments...