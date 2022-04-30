2022 NFL Draft: All you need to know about the Steelers’ Day 2 draft picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia WR George Pickens in the second round and Texas A&M DeMarvin Leal in the third of the 2021 NFL Draft. Here is all the coverage on their Day 2 picks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two bold, and strong, statements in the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting WR George Pickens in the second round and DL DeMarvin Leal in the third round of the selection process. The Steelers took Pickens and Leal without thinking about other prospects who might have been available when it was their turn to select, but this doesn’t seem to bother Mike Tomlin or Kevin Colbert.

Without looking ahead, the Steelers did something they needed to do in fortifying the offensive weapons on Day 2. Pickens is known as a deep threat, one the Steelers don’t have currently in their wide receiver room. The pick of Leal injects some youth into the aging defensive line, and his versatility is something the defense will be able to utilize this season.

The addition of Kenny Pickett in the first round combined with Pickens, the Steelers’ offense will have a new, and young, dynamic, wrinkle in it this season. The offensive line being rebuilt from the inside with free agent acquisitions, the Steelers offense could look dramatically different in 2022 than what fans saw in 2021.

With that said, be sure to check out all of our coverage on the Day 2 selections here in this stream, and be sure to check back so you don’t miss a thing on all of our draft coverage as the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to press on throughout the 2022 NFL Draft.