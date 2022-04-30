Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: ‘Pick’ ‘em

Just like Christmas morning, the draft is over and it seemed to have happened so fast...
I would loved to have been in the war room to watch as things unfolded. There is so much that we don’t know about every pick. Like... did you notice how it seemed that the Steelers waited much longer than usual to make the pick of Kenny? I was so confused as they normally don’t wait and get their pick in faster than almost anyone else. This obviously conflicts with the ‘report’ that they actually called the Texans at 15 to see if they could move up.
Ahhh, the many great mysteries of life!
- What are your overall thoughts on the draft? Favorite pick? Biggest surprise? What move is the most underrated? This is a completely open ended question!
- Connor Heyward just got picked as I am sitting here typing this up. Which of our most recent picks screams “Steeler” the most?
- Which pick most excites you? Why?
- As we sit here tonight, who’s spot on the roster (doesn’t have to be a starter) is now most in jeopardy for the upcoming season?
- What food or food related item, have you recently discovered that you think we MUST know about?
