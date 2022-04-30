Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of draft needs they needed to address. Unlike in 2021, where the decreased salary cap caused the team to lean on their rookies early, the Steelers possessed a full allotment of draft picks without any glaring needs on their roster.

With seven total picks, the following positions could be viewed as a priority entering the selection process: quarterback, safety, offensive tackle, pass rusher, wide receiver and even inside linebacker. Those positions, and more, were positions of need to help the black-and-gold get to the next level in 2022. There have been numerous thoughts and debates regarding what the team will do in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

Friday night the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick out of the University of Pittsburgh, so the need at quarterback was off the board. With their first pick on Day 2, the Steelers took George Pickens, wide receiver from Georgia, which took the pass catcher off the team need list.

On Day 2, Round 3, when the dust settled, the Steelers selected Texas A&M defender DeMarvin Leal, with their third pick in the draft.

Heading into Day 3, the Steelers still had needs to meet and their 4th round pick of Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin helped answer some of those questions at the slot wide receiver position.

With their sixth round pick, the Steelers selected Michigan State TE/RB Connor Heyward with their fifth pick of the draft process.

Having two picks in the 7th round, the team chose Ole Miss linebacker Mark Robinson with their first of the two picks.

#Steelers taking Ole Miss LB Mark Robinson, per source. Robinson had a pre-draft visit with Pittsburgh. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

Robinson is a unique case considering he was a former running back who was converted to a linebacker when going to Ole Miss.

For those who want to know more about Robinson, here is some information on the Ole Miss linebacker:

Position: LB

College: University of Mississippi

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 230 lbs

