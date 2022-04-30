2022 NFL Draft Results: Pittsburgh Steelers select QB Chris Oladokun with second 7th Round pick

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of draft needs they needed to address. Unlike in 2021, where the decreased salary cap caused the team to lean on their rookies early, the Steelers possessed a full allotment of draft picks without any glaring needs on their roster.

With seven total picks, the following positions could be viewed as a priority entering the selection process: quarterback, safety, offensive tackle, pass rusher, wide receiver and even inside linebacker. Those positions, and more, were positions of need to help the black-and-gold get to the next level in 2022. There have been numerous thoughts and debates regarding what the team will do in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

Friday night the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick out of the University of Pittsburgh, so the need at quarterback was off the board. With their first pick on Day 2, the Steelers took George Pickens, wide receiver from Georgia, which took the pass catcher off the team need list.

On Day 2, Round 3, when the dust settled, the Steelers selected Texas A&M defender DeMarvin Leal, with their third pick in the draft.

Heading into Day 3, the Steelers still had needs to meet and their 4th round pick of Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin helped answer some of those questions at the slot wide receiver position.

With their sixth round pick, the Steelers selected Michigan State TE/RB Connor Heyward with their fifth pick of the draft process.

Having two picks in the 7th round, the team chose Ole Miss linebacker Mark Robinson with their first of the two picks. The second pick was South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun.

Oladokun is a quarterback who started at Samford, the same school as Devlin “Duck” Hodges, before transferring to South Florida. After a year in that system, Oladokun transferred to South Dakota State.

For those who want to know more about Oladokun, here is some information on the South Dakota State quarterback per NFL.com:

Oladokun offers good arm talent and an ability to throw on the move and off platform. His placement and anticipation need work and he’s noticeably better throwing between the numbers than outside them. He plays with plus pocket mobility and can extend the play when needed but must become a better decision-maker and field-reader to have a chance at the next level.

Strengths

Possesses NFL arm talent and an expedited release.

Was a better deep-ball passer than stats would indicate.

Deep throws come out without much effort.

Throws with confidence when he’s on the move.

Shows ability to sit down and drive throws into windows.

Pocket mobility buys additional time to search for throws.

Caught two touchdown passes in 2021.

Weaknesses

Started every game in only one of five seasons.

Gets stuck on one side of the field with his reads.

Coverage recognition can be a problem.

Anticipation as a passer is slightly below average.

Ball placement on intermediate throws needs work.

