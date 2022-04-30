2022 NFL Draft: Steelers officially announce the signing of 10 undrafted free agents

While the Pittsburgh Steelers may have just added seven new players to the roster via the 2022 NFL draft their work was far from done at the end of the seventh-round. Once the 262nd pick was announced, teams go to work in adding players to their 2022 offseason roster.

Pittsburgh added another 10 names to their roster once the draft ended, completing the 2022 draft process.

Offensive tackle Jake Dixon - Duquesne

Running back Mataeo Durant - Duke

Defensive lineman Donovan Jeter - Michigan

Outside linebacker Tyree Johnson - Texas A&M

Outside linebacker T.D. Moultry - Auburn

Guard Chris Owens - Alabama

Cornerback Chris Steele - Southern California

Offensive tackle Jordan Tucker - North Carolina

Running back Jaylen Warren - Oklahoma State

Cornerback Bryce Watts - UMass

The Steelers will also have rookies who are given an invitation to rookie minicamp, but those are not the same as Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (UDFAs). Those players are simply given an invitation to try out, and they often times find their way onto the team’s offseason roster.

Either way, with the NFL Draft officially in the books, and UDFAs already announced, the Steelers now turn their attention to remaining free agents they could possibly sign and getting the team ready to finish up Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamps.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers.