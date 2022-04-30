Steelers reportedly signing free agent safety Damontae Kazee

The Pittsburgh Steelers emerged from the 2022 NFL draft weekend with seven selections as well as 10 undrafted free agents. Only using two draft picks on the defensive side of the ball, one for defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and another for linebacker Mark Robinson, the Steelers used five of their 10 undrafted free agent slots on defenders. With only two defensive backs, both of which are listed as cornerbacks, the Steelers did not address the safety position at all throughout the draft or in signing undrafted free agents.

Despite not adding a safety in the draft, the Steelers did add another player on draft weekend. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers have signed free agent safety Damontae Kazee.

Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. Five-year veteran has 12 career interceptions. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 1, 2022

A fifth-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, Kazee appeared in all 16 games his rookie year, getting one start while being used primarily on special teams. After an injury to starting strong safety Keanu Neal in Week 1, Kazee was the starter for the remainder of his second season where he shared the league lead in interceptions with seven. Starting 14 games in 2019, Kazee also entered as the starter for the Falcons in 2020 before tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 4 and missed the remainder of the season.

A free agent for the 2021 offseason, Kazee signed a one-year, venerad salary benefit contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Playing for his former head coach Dan Quinn who was the Cowboys defensive coordinator, Kazee started 15 games and had two interceptions for Dallas. A free agent once again in 2022, Kazee remained unsigned through the NFL draft.

At this time, the financials of Kazee‘s deal are not known other than it being a one-year contract.

With the Steelers signing starting strong safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal a week before the 2022 NFL draft, whether or not the Steelers were still going to address the safety position was unknown. After not adding any of their 17 rookies to the position group, adding another free agent appears to be the logical choice.

