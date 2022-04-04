Steelers showing interest in Canadian quarterback for multiple reasons

When the Pittsburgh Steelers say they are doing an in-depth search at the quarterback position, they mean it. They are taking the “leave no stone unturned” motto to another level. Shortly after it was reported the team met with South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun, it is now being reported the team is showing interest in a quarterback prospect from north of the border.

The quarterback from Canada is none other than a signal caller named Tre Ford. According to Justin Dunk, the Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are considering bringing in Ford for multiple reasons.

The first reason would be as a developmental quarterback who might blossom into a potential player in the future, with the other being a scout team quarterback who is capable of emulating a player like Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens leading up to the game.

Some might roll their eyes at the prospect of the Steelers bringing in a player like Ford, but the report suggests the AFC North is keeping their eye on the quarterback from north of the border.

According to sources, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are considering the possibility of bringing Ford in to develop while also helping the first-team defense prepare to defend Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson — the AFC North Division teams have to play the 2019 NFL MVP twice per season.

If you do some digging on Ford, you see how if a team is interested in his skill set, he will likely be an undrafted rookie free agent/project pick who could come in and do just what the aforementioned reports suggest: Help the scout team and also be a project who might be able to help the team down the road in some capacity.

It truly would be a low risk, high reward potential pick up for one of the teams, and when you consider the Steelers’ need at the position you just never know.

What do you think after watching the film? Let us know your comments below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.