Taco Charlton signing with the New Orleans Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers list of free agents after the 2021 season was long, and for the longest time the only movement on that list was the team signing their own free agents. Nonetheless, as expected, the Steelers slowly saw their free agents start to jettison Pittsburgh for new venues.

JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Kansas City Chiefs.

James Washington to the Dallas Cowboys.

Ray-Ray McCloud to the San Francisco 49ers.

Well, there is a new free agent from 2021 who is now leaving Pittsburgh for a new team, and that would be Taco Charlton who is reportedly signing with the New Orleans Saints. This not-so-cryptic tweet from the Saints verified account says it all.

But if that wasn’t enough, Taco himself sent a message out to the Saints fan base.

Charlton joined the Steelers on their practice squad last season and was a valuable part of the defense when Melvin Ingram III forced his way out of town via trade to the Chiefs.

Last season Charlton played in 11 games, starting one, with 18 combined tackles and a half sack. Not mind-blowing numbers, but many were hopeful of Charlton’s return to the team as a depth piece behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in 2022.

