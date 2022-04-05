Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy th shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers Draft Fix: Slipping into mock madness

Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they familiarize Steeler Nation with who to know when it comes to the future rookie class of the Men of Steel and the rest of the National Football League. This week the duo mocks prospects to the Steelers.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Slipping into mock madness

Steelers Hangover: Is the Steelers ‘next big thing’ already in the building?

The Pittsburgh Steelers employ the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year for 2021 in the form of T.J. Watt. They have other superstars on the roster. Does a black-and-gold version of the league’s ‘next big thing’ exist? If so, let’s point the finger of greatness and identify this particular pigskin person of interest. Join BTSC Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White in discussing this and more as the hangover from the regular season shifts into the organizational build to the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The NFL’s ‘next big thing’ in black and gold

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: What questions remain on the Steelers roster?

Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel. This week, Geoffrey’s focus turns back to the overall roster and identifies the questions that need to be answered personnel-wise. It’s film study in audio form.

Check out the rundown of the show:

What questions remain for the Steelers to complete the 2022 roster?

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

