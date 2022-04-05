The Steelers may be forced to trade up for a quarterback

One of the wildest offseasons in NFL history continued it’s a ridiculous trajectory on Monday when the New Orleans Saints acquired two first round picks from the Philadelphia Eagles. Instantly, the first round ahead of the Steelers at pick No. 20 was shaken up. The worst part of this transaction is how the Saints are also a quarterback needy team and now have more ammunition to pick one of the top options at quarterback. Beyond that, it seems like both Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett are drawing some Top 15 consideration with pre-draft visits booked with a number of teams.

It seems as though the Steelers have only two real options at drafting a quarterback.

No. 1: They trade up and land the top prospect on their quarterback draft board. This, of course, is still easier said than done, and will cost the Steelers a ton of future draft picks. The Steelers would be looking to deal into the Top 10 and would likely need to move their 2023 first round pick to do so.

No. 2: To draft from the next tier of quarterbacks. There will still be names available at the 20th pick, as well as the 52nd pick, for the team to try to find a developmental piece for the future. This option probably comes with a lot more risk of completely wasting a top round draft pick. The Steelers need talent and someone who can develop into a franchise star. As you get further down your draft list, it is harder to find that type of player. Taking the next best guy could be a home run, or it could set the franchise back a couple of seasons.

The Saints’ move could also potentially mean the end of the Steelers taking a quarterback altogether. With the amount of work and due diligence put into the position it would be extremely frustrating for the organization to not land a single one of the top quarterbacks in this class. Keep in mind this is still a considerably weaker draft class, as far as quarterbacks go, and this could end up being a blessing in disguise. It is just unfortunate the Steelers dedicated most of their pro day and interview time focusing on a position which may not even be available when they are on the clock.

But what do you think? Is there any hope that one of the top quarterbacks still make it to the 20th overall pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.