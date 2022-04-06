2022 NFL Betting Odds: Steelers roster turnover results in an odd win/loss total

For the vast majority of the last 18 seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves on the positive side of predictions and projections. Whether it be the team’s odds to win the Super Bowl, or even to win the AFC North, odds makers have always given the team odds which would put them in the upper echelon of the league.

This is largely due to Ben Roethlisberger. When you have a future Hall of Fame quarterback a the helm, it is easy to predict the team will find a way to win close games. But with Roethlisberger now retired, the team has seen a massive amount of roster turnover, and not just at the quarterback position.

The Steelers were big players in free agency, and signed everyone from Mitchell Trubisky to Myles Jack on the open market. But did their frenzy of free agent activity sway the oddsmakers as it pertains to the team’s win/loss totals this year?

Nope.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook of SB Nation, the Steelers’ win/loss total has dropped all the way to 7.5 games.

Take a look:

Steelers 2022 Win/Loss Total: 7.5

OVER 7.5: -120

UNDER 7.5: +100

When you look at the Steelers’ 2022 opponents, many would think finding eight wins wouldn’t be difficult. After all, they have one of the easier schedules based on 2021 win totals. Let’s take a look at the opponents:

HOME

AWAY

Baltimore Ravens

When you look at the opponents at face value, this being after the first wave of free agency and before the 2022 NFL Draft, you can see some winnable games on that list. However, there is also the main fact no one knows what to make of the Steelers’ 2022 roster. Will Trubisky be the guy at quarterback? If so, how efficient will he be?

Many questions abound surrounding this team moving forward, but where would you put your money if you were placing a wager on the Steelers’ 7.5 win/loss total? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes on the team as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the upcoming draft.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.