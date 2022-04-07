Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The War Room: The multiple routes to reinvigorate the WR room

One of the big question marks that hasn’t quite been addressed yet in Steel City football is how the Steelers can address the WR position collectively in both FA and the draft. Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel. This week Matty examines with specific prospect and FA analysis based on how the Steelers Wide Receiver search could align with what the team is looking for in experience and middle round value.

Rundown of the show:

The Search for future Men of Steel recipients of a passed pigskin

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Steelers Curtain Call: How things can go right, and wrong, for the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft

It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Mike and Geoff welcome Shannon White to talk prospects as we all continue to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

News and Notes

How things can go right, and wrong, for the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft

Special Guest: Shannon White

Michael and Geoffrey walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: The historic usage of rookies by the Steelers in 2021

The Steelers have had rookie classes that made major contributions right out of the gate over the years, but the Class of 2021 was historic in the history of the franchise. How did it all transpire? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The plethora of rookie playing time for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021

and more geeky numbers!

