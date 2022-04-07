Steelers brass attends LSU pro day as the pro day tour comes to a close

The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and that also means the end to the individual school pro days. One of the last schools to host NFL teams/scouts was Louisiana State University (LSU). The Pittsburgh Steelers’ brass, Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin, were both in Baton Rouge to take in the Tigers’ workout.

This per Jim Nagy, the organizer of the Senior Bowl:

All 32 teams in Baton Rouge for LSU pro-day. Top decision-makers are Steelers GM Kevin Colbert & HC Mike Tomlin, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew, & Chargers HC Brandon Staley.



Nine DB coaches here to workout junior CB Derek Stingley Jr: AZ, ATL, DET, LAC, NYJ, NYG, PHI, PIT, SEA pic.twitter.com/bxRXbf77dH — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 6, 2022

As you see in Nagy’s above tweet, the Steelers didn’t just send Colbert and Tomlin, but also their secondary coaches. This likely included Teryl Austin, as well as Grady Brown.

One of the main prospects these gentlemen likely wanted to get a glimpse of was cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Stingley, who was sidelined with a Lisfranc injury, ran a 4.37 40-yard dash time on his first attempt.

Stingley is reportedly fully recovered from the injury, and looking at his testing scores, it is safe to say there is little hesitation as it pertains to his overall health and ability.

This per Ari Meirov:

LSU CB Derek Stingley, who has recovered fully from his Lisfranc injury, ran an unofficial 4.37 40-yard dash at his pro day just now. He did a 38 ½ inch vertical jump and his broad jump was 10’2”. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 6, 2022

It wasn’t just the Stingley show. There was a very familiar face at the LSU Pro Day, and the former Tiger, and former Steeler, was caught talking to his old football coach. That would be none other than Ryan Clark.

LSU isn’t the last pro day on the schedule, but it is likely the last pro day where Tomlin and Colbert will be on the recruiting trail.

So, what’s next? The Steelers will host their 30 official pre-draft visits and then they will spend the last week, or so, preparing for the big even at the end of the month in Las Vegas. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.