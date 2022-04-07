The Steelers are going to need Pat Freiermuth to take his game to the next level

The Pittsburgh Steelers found a stud tight end in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. When they selected Pat Freiermuth out of Penn State it signified the Steelers wanting to upgrade a position they hadn’t had a real talent since Heath Miller retired. The best part is Freiermuth delivered and had one of the best rookie seasons a Steelers tight end has ever had.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Steelers are going to need Freiermuth to do even more. With the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, and Ray-Ray McCloud the Steelers offense has a lot of holes on their pass catching depth chart. Not to mention tight end running mate, Eric Ebron is still a free agent and likely will not be on the team next year.

The Steelers are going to need TE1 and WR3 production out of Freiermuth. Unless they come up with some sort of a plan to overhaul the receiver position, the Steelers will probably need more than 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns out of the sophomore player. Freiermuth has the potential to do this and potentially more. He has the athleticism and skill set to be one of the best tight ends in football. The added responsibility may see him reach that potential.

One trend we typically see out of journeyman quarterbacks and rookie quarterbacks is a propensity to focus the offense through their tight end. The big body in the middle of the field is a hard target to miss, and an easy read to make. With Mitch Trubisky, and possibly some rookie at the helm in 2020, I fully expect a considerable amount of targets to head Freiermuth’s way. The kid is going to get every opportunity to be great. Not only that, but if he can succeed in this role he will likely be collecting Pro Bowl votes, and eventually All-Pro recognition.

When he was drafted, I felt Pat Freiermuth thas the capability of being the Steelers all-time leader in every receiving category for tight ends, and I still believe that. He isn’t the blocker Heath Miller was, but he’s even more of receiving threat than the Steelers legendary tight end. I have full confidence in Pat Freiermuth taking the next step and finding his potential as a pure weapon in this league.

But what do you think? Does Pat Freiermuth have to step up in his second professional season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.