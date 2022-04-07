Steelers host Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder on official pre-draft visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their visit to LSU, likely the last pro day visit for both Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin this offseason, and are now starting to host players for their 30 pre-draft visits.

These visits haven’t happened the past two seasons due to COVID-19 protocols, but with the league lifting these protocols prospects are back in facilities. It was reported earlier this week the team was planning on hosting a slew of prospective quarterbacks prior to the upcoming draft.

As reported earlier in the week, Thursday marked the first big name coming to Pittsburgh, and it was Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder at the team’s facility.

This per Albert Breer of Monday Morning Quarterback:

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder is on a 30 visit with the Steelers today, per source. He'll be in Charlotte with the Panthers on Tuesday, and then in Seattle with the Seahawks on Wednesday. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 7, 2022

For those who want to get a feel for what kind of quarterback Ridder could become for the team who selects him, Dan Orlovsky of ESPN gave a comparison some might love, while others might hate. He compared Ridder to Alex Smith.

Check out the video below:

The team that drafts @desmondridder is drafting an Alex Smith type of player. Best pre-snap to post-snap operator in this class. If I were @panthers @steelers or @atlantafalcons I would try to trade back and get him. #NFLLIVE pic.twitter.com/0xPZUzatjv — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 7, 2022

With Ridder visiting the Steelers Thursday, who is up next? Per reports, here is what the upcoming slate of visiting quarterbacks will look like for the black and gold:

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder — Thursday

North Carolina QB Sam Howell — Friday

Nevada QB Carson Strong and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral — Next Week

Liberty QB Malik Willis — The week after

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett — “Local” visit, already met with Matt Canada

“Local” visits don’t count towards the team’s 30 visits, and players who attend college or reside in a team’s “metropolitan area” can be given a physical examination without counting against the 30-player limit, unless the club provides transportation for the visit.

What is a “Metropolitan area”? “Metropolitan area” is defined as contiguous suburbs. There isn’t a 25-mile, 50-mile, or any other type of mileage radius rule. The league office uses the Rand-McNally Road Atlas to determine the metropolitan area of a city.

These won’t be the only names who come into the facility on those days, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.