Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Heart of Mock Madness

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Host Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) break down the week’s hottest takes on Steelers twitter and beyond. Today, we plunge into the heart of mock draft madness with the most mocked week yet! Plus, Trubisky executes some Big Mitch Diplomacy to show dominance before the battle starts. And why the Steelers are NOT the most stress-causing team in the NFL. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

More Mock Draft Madness

Big Mitch Diplomacy

The most stress-causing team in the NFL

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Often ignored areas of need on the Steelers roster

Every draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers address specific needs, but there are certain positions that the team often avoids. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Inside Steelers

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: What kind of sophomore jump awaits Pat Freiermuth?

As a rookie, Pat Freirmuth put in one of the more productive seasons for a Tight End in Pittsburgh Steelers history. What kind of sophomore jump awaits No. 88? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with Jeff Hartman. Join BTSC’s Senior Editor for this and more on the Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Pat Freiermuth

A visit from Blue Check Beck

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE