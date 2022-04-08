Steelers made a push for Kareem Jackson, safety search continues

The Pittsburgh Steelers popped up on a report from Jeremy Fowler late on Thursday night. The senior ESPN analyst was breaking the news how Denver Broncos safety, Kareem Jackson was re-signing with the team, but not before the Steelers made a ‘push’ to acquire his talents. Ultimately, the Broncos retained their guy, but the interest spikes when you realize the Steelers were in on a 34-year old defensive back until the eleventh hour. The Steelers were thought to just be chasing players coming off of their rookie contracts, but interest like this shows they are thinking outside the box.

Kareem Jackson back in fold in Denver - Steelers made a push to sign him but Broncos closed it out.



RT @Broncos: pic.twitter.com/QSrjhFWWaZ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 8, 2022

The Steelers also rarely ever chase after players in their 30s, especially before the draft. This interest shows the Steelers are determined to fill their open strong safety position and potentially pair an aging veteran with a rookie from this year’s class. It also shows the safety position in free agency is quickly starting to dry up. The Steelers basically have four options with starting experience they can chase. The most obvious being that of 2021 starter Terrell Edmunds, also veterans Ronnie Harrison or Landon Collins. As many have noted, they could also chase the biggest remaining prize left in free agency, Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu will always be the most interesting name because he is a former three time All-Pro player, Super Bowl Champion, and was the Kansas City Chiefs team MVP. Mark Kaboly of The Athletic joined 93.7 The Fan on a radio spot and stated the Steelers very well could be waiting on what Tyrann Mathieu wants to do before the team makes a decision to circle back on Terrell Edmunds — or really focus on any other option. Landing Mathieu would be a major coup for the Steelers as many fans have begged the organization to make a move like this for a decade, but now with the organization in a transition period it feels more possible than ever.

Mark Kaboly says on @937theFan that the #Steelers will probably wait on a Tyrann Mathieu decision before circling back on Edmunds. — Adam Crowley (@_adamcrowley) April 8, 2022

The other option would be for the Steelers to go with a rookie as their starter in 2022. Really only one name has the talent to start immediately as a first year pro, and that is Kyle Hamilton of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. There is no way Hamilton should make it to the Steelers pick at 20, but some reports show some scouts aren't nearly as high on Hamilton as the media is, and the Steelers are reportedly bringing him in for an official visit. Maybe that is the best possible move for the team trying to build a young core.

Of course #Steelers are closely examining draft-eligible QBs. Maybe so they have practice for 2023. Maybe b/c they examine everyone. In the meantime… I’m told @NDFootball S Kyle Hamilton is scheduled for a visit to Pittsburgh 4/19, @GeorgiaFootball LB Quay Walker for one 4/20. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 5, 2022

