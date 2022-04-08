 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Another QB has official pre-draft visit with the Steelers, more in the coming days

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted another pre-draft visit Friday, and it was another quarterback.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NCAA Football: North Carolina at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA pro day tour has come to a close, and with only a handful of lesser known schools hosting scouts/coaches, official pre-draft visits are now underway. For the reports surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers, the focus has been on the quarterbacks. Thursday the Steelers got things kicked off by hosting Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.

The team isn’t done hosting quarterbacks, in fact they hosted North Carolina signal caller Sam Howell Friday. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, there are plenty more left on the docket.

Here is the list of quarterbacks who are still to visit the Steelers:

Next week: Nevada Carson Strong / Ole Miss Matt Corral

The week after: Liberty Malik Willis

While the fan base will focus on the quarterbacks, they aren’t the only players who are coming in for pre-draft visits. Here are some other names who either have visited the Steelers, or are scheduled to visit the team over the coming weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Each team is allotted 30 pre-draft visits, but some of them don’t count as official visits. Those would be visits which are deemed “local”.

“Local” visits don’t count towards the team’s 30 visits, and players who attend college or reside in a team’s “metropolitan area” can be given a physical examination without counting against the 30-player limit, unless the club provides transportation for the visit.

What is a “Metropolitan area”? “Metropolitan area” is defined as contiguous suburbs. There isn’t a 25-mile, 50-mile, or any other type of mileage radius rule. The league office uses the Rand-McNally Road Atlas to determine the metropolitan area of a city.

So, as an example, the Steelers have met with Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, but he doesn’t count as a pre-draft visit considering the University of Pittsburgh and the Steelers share a facility.

These won’t be the only names who come into the facility on those days, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

