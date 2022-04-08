Steelers announce Robert Spillane has signed his restricted free agent tender

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that Robert Spillane has signed his restricted free agent tender for the 2022 season.

LB Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 8, 2022

Appearing in 14 games with four starts in 2021, Spillane had a career high 56 tackles, two of which were for loss. During the 2020 season, Spillane saw seven starts in 12 games where he had a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown as well as four passes defensed, a fumble recovery, 2.0 sacks, and 45 tackles.

Starting the final three regular season games as well as the Steelers Wild Card matchup in the 2021 season, Spillane saw a huge increase in snaps for the Steelers starting in Week 16. Additionally, Spillane only had four missed tackles on the season according to Pro Football Reference, leaving him with a 6.7% missed tackle percentage.

In having a right of first refusal tender, Spillane is set to cost $2.433 million against the salary cap now that he has signed. By being a right of first refusal, Spillane was free to sign a deal with another team if he chose to test the waters. The Steelers ultimately had the right to match any deal if they chose. If not, there would have been no return compensation for Spillane. Instead, Spillane has signed the tender and it is a done deal.

With Spillane now under contract, he joins other inside linebackers currently under contract with the Steelers in Devin Bush, Myles Jack, Ulysees Gilbert III, and Buddy Johnson. Marcus Allen has also reportedly been given a restricted free agent tender but has yet to sign with the Steelers.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Steelers venture through the 2022 free agency period and prepare for the upcoming NFL draft.