Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 8

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. In three weeks from tonight we will be celebrating the second day of the 2022 NFL draft. Are you someone who loves the build up to the draft and all the speculations, or are you tired of all the talk and just want to see who the Steelers take?

2. There is a lot of talk about various positions the Steelers still need to add this offseason such as safety, wide receiver, and quarterback. When it comes to the draft, what is your under-the-radar position you believe the Steelers will take at some point that many are not talking about?

3. When you settle in to watch a Steelers game, either at home, the stadium, or your location of choice, if you had to watch with one other person what type of fan would you prefer to watch with: Super-quiet, loud and crazy, someone who critiques every play, or someone who asks you a lot of questions?

4. As a follow-up to the previous question, which type of fan would you classify yourself as being of those four categories listed in #3?

5. The Steelers are scheduled for seven draft picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Do you think the Steelers make all their selections where they’re scheduled, add more picks, or trade some of their picks to where they have less selections?

6. Jeff mentioned last week how this is Masters weekend. In honor of what is the arguably biggest tournament in professional golf, I will ask a two-part question: Do you like to watch golf, and are you a golfer yourself?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

