Joshua Dobbs reportedly signing a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen a number of their free agents sign elsewhere this offseason, and only a few remain unsigned just weeks before the 2022 NFL Draft. One of those players was quarterback Joshua Dobbs. The former Tennessee Volunteer quarterback had visited and worked out for several teams so far this offseason, and according to his agent he has made his decision on his next team.

The Cleveland Browns.

This per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Former Steelers’ QB Josh Dobbs agreed to a 1-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, per his agent @MikeMcCartney7. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 8, 2022

The signing of Dobbs makes sense for the Browns in a variety of ways, and when you consider these variables it makes sense Dobbs chose Cleveland. Not only is Deshaun Watson’s immediate future up in the air with his off field issues, but the fact Baker Mayfield wants out of the organization leaves the team short-handed at quarterback.

The Browns parted ways with Case Keenum this past offseason, but did add Jacoby Brissett as an insurance policy for the team. If Watson were suspended, Dobbs would get the best chance to play by being the primary backup behind Brissett. Then again, there is no guarantee Dobbs even makes the Browns’ roster.

Dobbs spent last season on season-ending injured reserve, and throughout his time in Pittsburgh played in just six games, completing 10 passes for 45 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The Steelers will approach the NFL Draft with the option of taking a quarterback at some point, but if they don’t having a depth chart of Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins made Dobbs expendable.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.