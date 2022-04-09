Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: The necessity of going wide for receivers in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have needs in the NFL Draft but one position may be more imperative than the others. Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Wide Receivers are a must for the 2022 Steelers’ Draft Board

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Touchdown Under: Making the most of possible Steelers draft scenarios

The Steelers’ offseason continues, the free agent market is drying up, while NFL draft prospect pro days continue, and the hype heading into the draft is beginning to hit a fever like pace. So, while mock draft after mock draft continues to be done by NFL media, social media pundits, and fans alike, is there actually anything we can draw from these and how player draft rankings are starting to change (or have changed) heading into the final weeks of the pre-draft period? Join Matty & his special guest, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and making the most of possible Steelers draft scenarios

All this, and more, will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Matty & Owen David reflect on the offseason so far and making the most of possible Steelers draft scenarios

MUCH, MUCH MORE!

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Steelers free agent activity shouldn’t influence the draft.

Just because the Steelers addressed many positions in free agency, that doesn’t necessarily mean they shouldn’t still try to address them in the 2022 NFL Draft. Also, are the Steelers as good at drafting and developing receivers as their reputation claims they are? All of that and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony Defeo. Join Tony on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

Check out the rundown of the show below and be sure to comment what you think in the comment section.

Steelers News and Notes

A free agency signing doesn’t mean that the position won’t be addressed in the draft

Steelers Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE