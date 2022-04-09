 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers pass catchers and quarterbacks join Mitch Trubisky in Florida for workout

The Pittsburgh Steelers newest quarterback is hoping to get acquainted with his new teammates in Florida.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers wasted little time signing Mitch Trubisky once the NFL’s legal tampering period began, and the newest quarterback in Pittsburgh is wasting little time getting to know his new teammates.

Earlier this week, Aditi Kinhabwala of the NFL Network reported how Trubisky was planning on hosting the Steelers’ pass catchers, including Najee Harris, as well as fellow quarterbacks in Florida for a workout.

Well, it looks as if the group has convened and started to workout Friday according to several players’ Instagram stories. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, the following players are down in Florida working out:

QB Dwayne Haskins
WR Chase Claypool
TE Pat Freiermuth
WR Cody White
RB Najee Harris

This isn’t to suggest there aren’t other players in Florida for the workout, or players who are still finding their way down to sunshine state, but these who are sharing the event on their social media platforms.

The workout, hosted by Trubisky, is similar to the workouts Ben Roethlisberger used to hold for his pass catchers and offensive line in his Georgia lake home. Players would often share video and pictures from Roethlisberger’s boat and the event would always be seen as a great teamwork activity.

Here is to hoping this is the first step of the process for Trubisky and the Steelers as they embark on a new journey together in 2022.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...