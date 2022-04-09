Steelers pass catchers and quarterbacks join Mitch Trubisky in Florida for workout

The Pittsburgh Steelers wasted little time signing Mitch Trubisky once the NFL’s legal tampering period began, and the newest quarterback in Pittsburgh is wasting little time getting to know his new teammates.

Earlier this week, Aditi Kinhabwala of the NFL Network reported how Trubisky was planning on hosting the Steelers’ pass catchers, including Najee Harris, as well as fellow quarterbacks in Florida for a workout.

Remember Mitch Trubisky talking about coming into Pittsburgh and leading right away? He’s having the #Steelers pass-catchers and the other QBs (Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins) down to his FL home this weekend to throw and hang out. I’m told RB Najee Harris is going too. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 5, 2022

Well, it looks as if the group has convened and started to workout Friday according to several players’ Instagram stories. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, the following players are down in Florida working out:

QB Dwayne Haskins

WR Chase Claypool

TE Pat Freiermuth

WR Cody White

RB Najee Harris

More Steelers working out together: looks like Dwayne Haskins and Pat Freiermuth are also down in Florida with Najee Harris, Mitch Trubisky and co. https://t.co/DSnOpCBGpw pic.twitter.com/WPS6L1ihsh — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 8, 2022

This isn’t to suggest there aren’t other players in Florida for the workout, or players who are still finding their way down to sunshine state, but these who are sharing the event on their social media platforms.

The workout, hosted by Trubisky, is similar to the workouts Ben Roethlisberger used to hold for his pass catchers and offensive line in his Georgia lake home. Players would often share video and pictures from Roethlisberger’s boat and the event would always be seen as a great teamwork activity.

Here is to hoping this is the first step of the process for Trubisky and the Steelers as they embark on a new journey together in 2022.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.