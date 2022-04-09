 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dwayne Haskins killed in South Florida Saturday after being struck by a vehicle

The former Washington first round pick, and current Steelers backup was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

By Jeff.Hartman Updated
Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL community as a whole now mourns the loss of former first round pick, and Ohio State standout, Dwayne Haskins who was reportedly been killed after being hit by a vehicle in Florida on Saturday morning. He was 24 years old.

This per Adam Schefter of ESPN, which was confirmed by Haskin’s agent, Cedric Saunders.:

Haskins was in Florida to workout with new Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and many pass catchers this weekend as a way to get the team headed in the right direction before the start of the 2022 regular season.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin released this statement, according to ESPN.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

At this time, it is unclear what happened and how Haskins was struck by the vehicle. Anything barring an official police report will be nothing but than speculation at this point.

Haskins was the first round pick by Washington, but his time there was short-lived. He played in 16 games over the course of his two seasons before being released for off-field issues.

As a free agent he was signed by the Steelers in hopes of resurrecting his career. In 2021, he spent the majority of the season as a game day inactive, and was spoken about in high regards by many like Ben Roethlisberger, Tomlin, Kevin Colbert and offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

The fact he was in Florida to workout with his teammates makes this story even more crushing.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for any news and updates on this story. In the meantime, everyone here at BTSC sends their condolences to Haskins’ family, friends and teammates as they navigate these difficult waters.

