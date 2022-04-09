 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mike Tomlin and Steelers teammates mourn the loss of teammate Dwayne Haskins

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their own Saturday morning, and they are taking to social media to pay their respects.

By Jeff.Hartman Updated
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their own Saturday morning when Dwayne Haskins was killed after being struck by a vehicle. As you can imagine, this has caused shock waves throughout the Steelers organization, and the NFL world.

After the news broke, it didn’t take long for Mike Tomlin to release an official statement:

The statement reads:

“I am at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

As for Haskins’ teammates, many took to Twitter to share their thoughts and feelings on the extremely tragic situation. See some of what is being shared on social media regarding the loss of Haskins.

(Note: This will be updated as more players take to social media to share their sentiments on the situation.)

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...