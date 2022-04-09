Mike Tomlin and Steelers teammates mourn the loss of teammate Dwayne Haskins

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their own Saturday morning when Dwayne Haskins was killed after being struck by a vehicle. As you can imagine, this has caused shock waves throughout the Steelers organization, and the NFL world.

Related Dwayne Haskins killed Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Florida

After the news broke, it didn’t take long for Mike Tomlin to release an official statement:

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

The statement reads:

“I am at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. “Our thoughts and prayers with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

As for Haskins’ teammates, many took to Twitter to share their thoughts and feelings on the extremely tragic situation. See some of what is being shared on social media regarding the loss of Haskins.

(Note: This will be updated as more players take to social media to share their sentiments on the situation.)

Heartbroken and devastated by Dwayne’s sudden passing... It was a joy to see him grow and develop, both as a quarterback & as a man. His positive attitude, bright smile & genuine enthusiasm will be missed by everyone. Praying for his wife, Kalabrya, and the Haskins Family #RIP pic.twitter.com/Z8Y3QvjEI7 — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan89) April 9, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PsDEx9RI5J — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

From the first time I watched him play, to the last time I recently spoke with him, I wanted Dwayne to experience infinite success. I wanted redemption for him. I wanted happiness for him. He deserved it all. He felt like family. I pray for his loved ones. Love you. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) April 9, 2022

Dwayne meant so much to so many people. His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him. We are going to miss the heck out of him as well. We lost you way too early. Luckily I got a chance to get to know you. RIP DH — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 9, 2022

Devastated. — Mason Rudolph (@Rudolph2Mason) April 9, 2022

Sending love to my @steelers family today and the Haskins family. Sad to lose such a young member of our family.

RIP Dwayne Haskins — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) April 9, 2022

Haskins bro I love you. im so sorry lil bro. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) April 9, 2022

Rest In Peace Dwayne smfh this world don’t make no sense ‍♂️❤️‍ — Marcus Allen (@Chico_Hndrxx) April 9, 2022

Life is so sudden . i pray that his family get as much support and love as possible. This is so heart-rending R.I.P Dwayne — DuragDondada (@kdd7696) April 9, 2022

Tell YOUR loved ONEs…. tHAT YOU LOVE THEM!!! ❤️



Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins!

— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 9, 2022

BLOWED!! — Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) April 9, 2022

Brahhhhhh — RayRay McCloud III (@RMIII_34) April 9, 2022

Prayers up life is fragile. — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) April 9, 2022

Awful news today. With a heavy heart my prayers go out to Dwayne Haskins family! RIP big man! Life is way too short! — Bruce Gradkowski (@bgradkowski5) April 9, 2022

Get right with God! — Kendrick J. Green (@The_fridge53) April 9, 2022

He loved his family, he loved his teammates, he loved the game and he will be greatly missed. Prayers to the family of Dwayne Haskins.❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoN7nBHga1 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 9, 2022

Such heartbreaking news. Gone way too soon. Rest In Peace Dwayne — Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) April 9, 2022