More details emerge of the traffic accident which killed Dwayne Haskins

The Pittsburgh Steelers, and NFL, mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins after the 24-year old quarterback was killed Saturday morning in Florida when he was struck by a vehicle. Up until this point, details remained unknown as to what resulted in the death of the former Ohio State Buckeye.

As details emerge, we are learning more about the accident which cost Haskins his life. Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the accident occurred at 6:37am and had Haskins walking on a “limited access facility for unknown reasons” and attempted to cross Interstate 595 when he was struck by a dump truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (via CBSMiami), the accident occurred at 6:37 a.m. when Haskins was walking on a “limited access facility for unknown reasons” and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when he was struck by a dump truck. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 9, 2022

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic,” Miranda said in an emailed statement released by ESPN.

Miranda didn’t say in the email why Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours, and Miranda said it’s “an open traffic homicide investigation.’’

The reason for Haskins being in Florida was to participate in a workout hosted by Mitchell Trubisky where several teammates had joined to not only bond, but also work on their skills prior to the start of the offseason workout programs.

At this point, these are the only concrete details which have been released, and as further information comes to light, we will have that news for you right here at BTSC.