.The third day of the NFL draft brought more Pittsburgh Steelers for Steeler Nation to cheer for like . But with that, it serves up more players to serve as instant rivals to boo. This time around, I am going to enlist scouting report help from Andrew Wilbar (steelerfan11), Ryland B. and SNW (ItzJustNoah). These guys do a phenomenal job with prospects on the BTSC Big Board. Here’s who will oppose Pittsburgh as new members of the AFC North.

Round 4 Pick 108

Cleveland Browns select DT Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma

I don’t know Perrion from Oprah, but he’s a quick big man who can move.

6-foot-4, 290 lbs

Noah: Winfrey looks relatively unspectacular. There are some pros, he’s very mobile for a nose tackle and was used in a lot of stunts at Oklahoma. He’s a good tackler and frequently disrupts runs at the line of scrimmage. However, he doesn’t seem to have a real plan as a pass rusher and he doesn’t have the size or strength to get past bigger offensive lineman. He does have a good hand placement that helps him get home for a sack every now and then, but overall, if he can’t develop more as a pass rusher, he could turn out to be a bust for whoever drafts him.

Round 4 Pick 110

Baltimore Ravens select OT Daniel Faalele - Minnesota

He’s 6’9” and 3-freaking-90!!!! This is akin to a WWE superstar added to the Ravens line.

6‘-9“, 380 lbs

Andrew Wilbar: I was a big fan of Faalele before he decided to return to school for the 2021 season, but some of his issues were exposed on a consistent basis over the past year, both during the season as well as during the week of Senior Bowl practices. Any 6’9”, 380-pound lineman who moves as well as Faalele does is going to draw intrigue, and rightfully so. He is a powerful individual who simply moves defenders in the run game, and it is difficult to move him off his base in pass protection. However, he had serious issues in college with twitchier edge rushers who could get low coming around the edge, and I am not sure how much can be done about that. When you are that size, quick pass rushers who can get low are going to give you fits. I think in Faalele’s scenario, the best thing would be to work on improving his footwork to the absolute best it can get. He cannot change the fact that he is 6’9”, but he can minimize the cons of being that size with better technique. He has the potential to be a dominant right tackle in the NFL, but he is very boom-or-bust.

Round 4 Pick 119

Baltimore Ravens select CB Jalyn Armour-Davis - Alabama

What’s a Ravens’ draft without rollin’ with the tide? Baltimore needs defensive back help, so this makes sense.

6‘-1“, 192 lbs

2021 stats: GP 11, T 32, TFL 1, S 0, Int 3, PD 4

Noah: Jalyn Armour-Davis may not be as skilled as some of the other guys in this class but I believe that playing for Nick Saban is going to greatly benefit him. He has the length and athleticism to be a really good player. His instincts are great and he is excellent at tracking guys down to make the tackle. However, he’s pretty stiff and you’d like to see him get his hips around a little quicker. He also gives receivers too much room sometimes and overall needs to tighten up his coverage. Being just a one-year starter there are some concerns about his experience and if he’s ready for the NFL yet. Armour-Davis is certainly a project but the reward could definitely be worth a day 3 pick.

Round 4 Pick 124

Cleveland Browns select K Cade York - LSU

I can’t really bust on this too bad. We roasted Cincy last year, but Evan McPherson in Cincy proved everybody wrong.

Andrew Wilbar: My highest-rated kicker on the board in the 2022 NFL Draft. York was 15/19 from 50-plus the past two seasons.

Round 4 Pick 128

Baltimore Ravens select TE Charlie Kolar - Iowa State

The Ravens typically are strong at TE, but there’s no depth behind Andrews, Good addition.

6‘-6“, 260 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 12, Rec 62, Yds 756, TD 6

Necksnation: The first thing that jumps out about Kolar is his size. At 6’6’’ and 260 pounds, he certainly has the frame to succeed in the NFL. He had consistent production as a receiver at Iowa State from his sophomore to senior seasons, and is a capable blocker when he’s not catching passes. His hands are outstanding, and although he isn’t a great athlete, he has value as a red zone threat that he showcased throughout college. His drop rate of 3% makes him a very reliable option to a QB. Kolar is a pretty good blocker, but his height can cause him to lose leverage, which is something that could use work between now and when he makes his pro debut. He isn’t much of a threat after the catch, and he doesn’t create separation so easily, so he functions best when playing against zone and when he doesn’t have to gain many yards after the catch. Kolar projects as a day three pick who can be a decent red zone threat and reliable TE2 in the NFL.

Round 4 Pick 130

Baltimore Ravens select P Jordan Stout - Penn State

Do the Ravens need a punter? Well, Sam Koch is 80 years old, so I guess this works here. Plus, you can afford to bring in a special teamer when a team has six fourth-rounders.

6’-3” 210 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 13, P 67, % 46, Xpm 34, % 94.4, Fgm 16, % 69.6

Skyfire322: Jordan Stout played an integral role in the Nittany Lions special teams. While Stout handled kicking duties at Penn State, he thrived as a punter. So much so that he was a Ray Guy finalist. His long hang time, low return rate, and ability to keep the ball out of the endzone make him an extraordinary player. While that’s all well and good, he does have difficulty with directional punts, which is something you don’t like to see in the NFL. He won’t be drafted as a K, as he had a subpar conversion rate of just 69%, so expect to see him used solely for his punting ability. This is a low-risk, high-reward punter who will have a successful NFL career.

Round 4 Pick 136

Cincinnati Bengals select OT Cordell Volson - North Dakota State

Protection for Joe Burrow was lacking down the stretch. Who Dey think they can protect the franchise?

6’-6”, 319 lbs

SNW: Opinions are all over the place for Volson. I’ve read he’s anywhere from 1st day to day 3 prospect. He played nearly all of his time on the right side, mostly RT but making AP first team All-American his Jr and Sr year, plus 2nd team his sophomore year. The biggest drawback I see as a prospect is that he’s a sixth-year senior and from a small school, which could move him down the board.

Round 4 Pick 139

Baltimore Ravens select TE Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina

Obviously, the Ravens wanted to add significantly at many a position. After choosing Charlie Kolar for a backup to Mark Andrews. The Birdies do it again with Likely, more of a pass catcher than a blocker.

Jeremy Betz: Likely is the the epitome of today’s hybrid players at the TE position. He moves well, relying on speed, size, and fluidity to win down the field. Comps favorably to Noah Fant when he came out of Iowa, although Likely is a tad slower. Teams looking for a mismatch in the passing game could look to Likely on Day 2 of the Draft. He’s too big for corners and too fast for LBs, but he will likely (had to do it) struggle as a blocker at the next level and will need development in that area. Get him in an NFL weight room while maximizing his receiving talent early, and Likely could become a high-end playmaker relatively early in his career.

Round 4 Pick 141

Baltimore Ravens select CB Damarion Williams - Houston

There are a slew of receivers in the AFC North that need covered, Just like the tight end position, Eric DeCosta double-downs again on corners in Round 4.

The NFL Draft Bible: Williams is a feisty competitor whose size and skillset projects him as a nickel in the NFL. Williams has an array of athletic traits including quick feet, buttery hips, and overachieving play strength. His smaller size and lack of height and overall length can be a liability at times, forcing him to play inside the numbers. His best role will be as a rotational piece in sub-packages where his quickness can help cover slot receivers in short-yardage areas.

Round 5 Pick 156

Cleveland Browns select RB Jerome Ford - Cincinnati

Staying in state, Ford gives the Browns good depth behind Nick Chubb.

5-foot-10 1/2, 210 lbs

Andrew Wilbar: Ford reminds me in many ways of Javonte Williams last year. He hits the hole with great quickness, and his blend of speed and power give him high upside as a workhorse back in the NFL. What I also like about Ford is his leg drive. He has outstanding lower body strength, and he keeps those legs churning after contact, trying to get every possible yard out of each carry and occasionally carrying defenders with him. My biggest knock on him is in pass protection. He doesn’t have great awareness as a pass protector, and there are times when I watch him on tape and feel as if he didn’t give his best effort. Another issue, albeit a teachable issue, is that he can be too patient running routes out of the backfield. While he has the hands to be an efficient receiver out of the backfield, there were several instances on tape where Desmond Ridder wanted to dump the ball off to Ford only for Ford not to have turned around yet and not be ready for the ball. In the end, I think Ford overcomes these issues and develops into a nice NFL running back.

Round 5 Pick 166

Cincinnati Bengals select S Tycen Anderson - Toledo

Again, Cincy addressing the secondary. They are getting stronger there.

6’-2”, 210 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 10, T 44,TFL 2, Sacks 1, Int 0, PD 2, FF 1

Andrew Wilbar: Anderson is an athletic safety with a high ceiling but adding more weight may help him when coming downhill to defend the run, as he lacks ideal functional strength for the position. Anderson has good closing speed, and he closes open throwing windows in a hurry, but he struggles to finish tackles against a vast majority of running backs and tight ends because of his lack of strength. Having a better understanding of tackling angles would help him as well. Nonetheless, his production and talent make him worthy of a mid-round selection. He will just need time to fully develop.

Round 5 Pick 196

Baltimore Ravens select RB Tyler Badie - Missouri

How many running backs does this team need?

5’-9”, 194 lbs

2021 Stats: GP 12, Att 268, Yds 1612, Ave 6.0, TD 14, Rec 54, Yds 330, Ave 6.1, TD 4.

Andrew Wilbar: Don’t let the size fool you. Badie is a very durable back who was a true bell cow for the Tigers’ offense. Despite taking a beating in several big games down the stretch, he withheld the beating and recorded several huge performances down the stretch, accumulating 574 yards on 102 carries over the final three games. His low center of gravity allows him to withstand contact, and he has quick feet than allow him to make tacklers miss in the open field. However, I do not see him as an every-down back. He reminds me a lot of Devin Singletary coming out of college in that he is a small, durable running back who lacks the size or top-end speed to ever become anything special against NFL athletes. Nonetheless, he could absolutely be a nice number two running back in a system that allows him to run outside the tackles and make an impact as a receiver on third downs.

Round 6 Pick 202

Cleveland Browns select TE Michael Woods II - Oklahoma

Pass catching is lacking by the lake. This could help.

NFL Draft Bible: High cut wideout with great length and good speed. Woods is an above-average route runner who tracks the football well in the air and picks up yards after the catch. His hands are below average as he can suffer from drops and lose in the air against smaller defenders. Woods projects as a backup receiver who fits the Z position well. He can develop into a low-level starter and third option for a passing attack. His willingness and effort as a blocker should translate to him being serviceable on special teams.

Round 6 Pick 223

Cleveland Browns select DE Isaiah Thomas - Oklahoma

I know the Browns are fairly strong on defense but I didn’t realize that Cleveland needed a point guard.

6‘-5”, 266 lbs

2021 stats: GP 12, T 38, TFL 10.5, S 7, INT 0, PD 3, FR 1, FF 3

Andrew Wilbar: Thomas has done a good job filling out his lengthy frame, weighing in at over 265 pounds. He is likely a 4-3 defensive end in the NFL, as he has become more comfortable playing with his hand in the dirt. His ability to create leverage by using his long arms correctly has tremendously aided in his ability to create consistent penetration. However, he lacks lower body strength and can get pushed off the ball rather easily at times. He also plays too upright as a run defender, and he struggles to disengage from offensive linemen on occasion. He has the tools to develop into a decent starter in the future, but he is far from a finished product.

Round 7 Pick 246

Cleveland Browns select OG Dawson Deaton - Texas Tech

Whoever ends up at quarterback in Cleveland to start the season, they are going to need protection. Deaton could compete for a spot.

6’-6”, 310 lbs

Noah: Deaton has a thick upper half and uses it to his advantage. His raw strength allows him to be a brick wall in pass sets and bully guys in the run game. He isn’t the most mobile guy in the world but he moves to the second level well. Deaton doesn’t get beat on power alone but more creative defensive tackles will be able to get past him. I would say there’s definitely more pros than cons in his game but he has potential if he’s in a good situation.

Round 7 Pick 252

Cincinnati Bengals select DE Jeffrey Gunter - Coastal Carolina

At this point, depth is depth.

NFL Draft Bible: Average sized edge defender with below average explosiveness and power. Gunter sets a strong edge, using his length and is best on an inside move. He plays high and has slow, indecisive hands, preventing him from beating blockers. Gunter projects as a depth defensive end who is best with his hand in the dirt. Processing faster could allow him to play an early down role as a run defender.

What do you think of the players who are going to be new to the division? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers and the 2022 NFL Draft.