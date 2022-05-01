Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Breaking News: The Steelers select Calvin Austin III in Round 4

The Round 4 pick is in. The Steelers addressed the WR position again with the choice of Calvin Austin III from Memphis with the 138th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

BTSC Steelers 2022 Draft Roundtable: Welcome to Pittsburgh, Calvin Austin III

There were so many possibilities for the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 138th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. When the time came around for the selection to be read by Najee Harris in Mexico, the player announced was WR Calvin Austin of Memphis. With help from some BTSC friends, Chris Pugh, Owen David and Kevin Tate break down the pick of Austin on the latest episode of the BTSC Draft Roundtable.

Breaking News: The Steelers select Connor Heyward in Round 6

The Round 6 pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers is in. The Men of Steel addressed the FB/TE position with the choice of Connor Heyward from Michigan State with the 208th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

BTSC Steelers 2022 Draft Roundtable: Welcome to Pittsburgh, Connor Heyward

There were so many possibilities for the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 208th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. When the time came around for the selection to be read at the podium, the player announced was FB and Steeler legacy Connor Heyward of Michigan State. With help from some BTSC friends, Matt Peverell, K.T. Smith, Geoffrey Benedict and Kyle Chrise break down the pick of Cam’s little brother on the latest episode of the BTSC Draft Roundtable.

Breaking News: The Steelers select Ole Miss LB Mark Robinson with their first pick in Round 7

The Round 7 pick is in. The Steelers addressed the linebacker position with the choice of Mark Robinson from Ole Miss with the 225th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

Breaking News: The Steelers select QB Chris Oladukon with their second pick in Round 7

The Round 7 pick is in. The Steelers addressed the quarterback position again with the choice of Chris Oladukon from South Dakota State with the 241st overall pick in the NFL Draft. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

The BTSC Steelers 2022 Day 3 Draft Wrap Up

The Steelers nabbed Calvin Austin III, Connor Heyward, Mark Robinson and Chris Oladukon in Rounds 4. 6 and 7 respectively to go with QB Kenny Pickett, WR George Pickens and DT DeMarvin Leal. Join BTSC’s Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony as they wrap up the Steelers efforts in the 2022 NFL Draft.

