 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft: Steelers Press Conferences and video after Day 3 selections

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their next two draft picks, and there is plenty to talk about.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
Mississippi State v Memphis Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially over, and on Saturday, Rounds 4 thru 7, the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed at their designated picks to make their selections. Listening to Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert earlier in the week, it was clear positions they wanted to address after the quarterbacks. More offensive weapons were needed, and any defensive help they can find.

And they weren’t wrong.

When the Steelers selected on Saturday, they chose the following players:

WR Calvin Harris III, Memphis
TE/RB Connor Heyward, Michigan State
LB Mark Robinson, Ole Miss
QB Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State

Following the picks, different members of the Steelers’ coaching staff met with the media to talk about the picks, as well as some other video Steelers fans might enjoy watching.

As always, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for OTAs, minicamp and eventually training camp.

Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert Press Conference

Frisman Jackson on Calvin Austin III

Alfredo Roberts on Connor Heyward

Brian Flores on Mark Robinson

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...