2022 NFL Draft: Steelers Press Conferences and video after Day 3 selections

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially over, and on Saturday, Rounds 4 thru 7, the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed at their designated picks to make their selections. Listening to Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert earlier in the week, it was clear positions they wanted to address after the quarterbacks. More offensive weapons were needed, and any defensive help they can find.

And they weren’t wrong.

When the Steelers selected on Saturday, they chose the following players:

WR Calvin Harris III, Memphis

TE/RB Connor Heyward, Michigan State

LB Mark Robinson, Ole Miss

QB Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State

Following the picks, different members of the Steelers’ coaching staff met with the media to talk about the picks, as well as some other video Steelers fans might enjoy watching.

Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert Press Conference

#LIVE: GM Kevin Colbert & Coach Tomlin speak to the media following the 2022 #NFLDraft.



#NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/3lFj2Fq4gk — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 30, 2022

Frisman Jackson on Calvin Austin III

WR coach Frisman Jackson talks about the selection of WR Calvin Austin III. pic.twitter.com/cTKDiYit3b — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) April 30, 2022

Alfredo Roberts on Connor Heyward

TE coach Alfredo Roberts talks about the selection of TE/FB Connor Heyward. pic.twitter.com/W5r1GzdGEX — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) April 30, 2022

Brian Flores on Mark Robinson