2022 NFL Draft Results: The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL Draft class and UDFAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. The three day selection process saw the team draft seven players and the team didn’t make a trade throughout the entire process. The draft was focused heavily on the offensive side of the ball, with five of seven picks on the offensive side of the ball.
When the dust settled the Steelers had seven new players on their roster, and it is worth taking a look at who they got throughout the draft.
Here is a breakdown of the draft picks, by round:
Round 1
Pick No. 20 / Overall: 20 — Kenny Pickett, QB, University of Pittsburgh
Round 2
Pick No. 20 / Overall: 52 — George Pickens, WR, University of Georgia
Round 3
Pick No. 20 / Overall: 84 — DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M
Round 4
Pick No. 33 / Overall: 138 (Comp) — Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
Round 5
No Pick
Round 6
Pick No. 30 / Overall: 208 (via KC) — Connor Heyward, TE/RB, Michigan State
Round 7
Pick No. 4 / Overall: 225 (via NYJ) — Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss
Pick No. 20 / Overall: 241 — Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State
Undrafted Free Agents
OT Jake Dixon - Duquesne
RB Mataeo Durant - Duke
DL Donovan Jeter - Michigan
OLB Tyree Johnson - Texas A&M
OLB T.D. Moultry - Auburn
G Chris Owens - Alabama
CB Chris Steele - USC
OT Jordan Tucker - UNC
RB Jaylen Warren - Oklahoma State
CB Bryce Watts - UMass
