2022 NFL Draft Results: The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL Draft class and UDFAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. The three day selection process saw the team draft seven players and the team didn’t make a trade throughout the entire process. The draft was focused heavily on the offensive side of the ball, with five of seven picks on the offensive side of the ball.

When the dust settled the Steelers had seven new players on their roster, and it is worth taking a look at who they got throughout the draft.

Here is a breakdown of the draft picks, by round:

Round 1

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 20 — Kenny Pickett, QB, University of Pittsburgh

Round 2

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 52 — George Pickens, WR, University of Georgia

Round 3

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 84 — DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

Round 4

Pick No. 33 / Overall: 138 (Comp) — Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Round 5

No Pick

Round 6

Pick No. 30 / Overall: 208 (via KC) — Connor Heyward, TE/RB, Michigan State

Round 7

Pick No. 4 / Overall: 225 (via NYJ) — Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 241 — Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State

Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon - Duquesne

RB Mataeo Durant - Duke

DL Donovan Jeter - Michigan

OLB Tyree Johnson - Texas A&M

OLB T.D. Moultry - Auburn

G Chris Owens - Alabama

CB Chris Steele - USC

OT Jordan Tucker - UNC

RB Jaylen Warren - Oklahoma State

CB Bryce Watts - UMass

The draft might be over, but we will have all of the news, rumors and updates for you surrounding the black and gold right here at BTSC. So, be sure to check back early and often for the latest news on the 2022 NFL Draft class, and more.