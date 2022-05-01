2022 NFL Draft: Grading the Steelers initial seventh round selection of Mark Robinson

Great news, Steelers Nation. The 2022 NFL Draft is finally upon us. Every rabid football fans version of Christmas in April.

I have been given the distinguished task of trying to apply a letter grade to each Steelers selection.

There are specific criteria necessary when attempting to accurately and fairly grade any draft pick. Only time will reveal the validity of any grade given, but I will utilize certain parameters as I attempt to apply an initial grade for each Steelers draft pick. I base each grade on projected roster fit, potential immediate impact, and assumed draft value. Draft value is achieved by evaluating each players actual selection against their projected draft position, whether that be player rankings or projected round.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Ole Miss LB Mark Robinson with the 225th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Seventh round selections are by definition longshots. Athletic prospects with interesting or intriguing potential. Oftentimes they are extremely raw, as they enter the NFL without a established position, or attempting the dreaded position switch at the highest level.

Mark Robinson, the Steelers newest linebacker, meets all of that criteria. Robinson's path to the NFL has been full of twists and turns. After starting his college football odyssey as a unrated running back recruit, he transferred twice before making a position switch to linebacker as a walk on for the Ole Miss Rebels. He capitalized on his lone standout season at linebacker in 2021 to catapult himself into draft consideration. An impressive story of perseverance and determination.

Robinson possesses exceptional athleticism. He has solid speed, posting a 4.65 forty at his pro day, and explosiveness. He drives through ball carriers, with an obvious zest for contact. At a shade under 6' and 230 lbs. of well put together muscle, evidenced by his unbelievable 34 reps on the bench press, Robinson is a heavy hitter against the running game. However, he is understandably extremely raw in pass coverage due to his inexperience.

Based on the criteria mentioned earlier in this article, I give the Steelers seventh round selection of Mark Robinson an initial draft grade of C+.

Teams often select intriguing prospects in the seventh round who would possibly go undrafted, but they don't want to have to compete against the other franchises in a bidding war to get them signed. Although Robinson faces another steep up hill climb to make the Steelers roster at a rather deep position, the Steelers thought him worthy of the selection. Special teams would appear to be his only avenue to a roster spot, but the practice squad is a more realistic destination for the tough and talented young man.

Now we want to hear from the BTSC community and from Steelers Nation. What do you think about the selection and what initial grade would you give it. Please place your vote in the attached poll and share your reasoning in the comment section below.

I am pleased to welcome Mark Robinson to the Steelers family on behalf of the BTSC staff and community. Go Steelers!