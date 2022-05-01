Steelers Stock Report: Stock rising, and falling, after Day 3 of the NFL Draft

Craziest NFL Draft I’ve ever witnessed. No question about it. The trades, the waiting games, the whacked out picks. Everything about it was an absolute edge-of-your-seat experience that kept me engaged at every turn.

I know, I know, I’m a nerd. But seriously, from Houston taking Derek Stingley Jr. at pick 3 to the Steelers taking Kenny Pickett at 20 instead of Malik Willis, then Willis not even going until ROUND THREE... Crazy! That’s just scratching the surface of a wild three days.

For the Steelers, Day 3 brought a quartet of intriguing talents ready to fight for roster spots and make their mark on the league. Starting with Memphis wide receiver (WR) Calvin Austin III in Round 4, the team double dipped at the position to give the offense some good depth. In Round 6, the Steelers managed to snap up Cam Heyward’s younger brother, Connor, from Michigan State, a versatile offensive weapon for Matt Canada to tinker with. Then, with their two picks in Round 7, they brought in a couple of developmental prospects in Linebacker Mark Robinson from Ole Miss and South Dakota State Quarterback Chris Oladokun.

Let’s take a look at who benefits from these selections and who’s feeling a little more heat than they were a day ago.

Stock Up: Cam Heyward

First it was the Edmunds brothers (Terrell and Trey), then the Davis siblings (Carlos and Khalil), and then the Steelers added FB Derek Watt to pair with T.J. to create their third pair of sibling teammates. The 6th Round selection of Connor Heyward now makes an unprecedented FOUR pairs of brothers on the Steelers roster as we speak.

For Big Cam Heyward, this has to be a dream come true, and he probable had a real hand in making this pick happen. With his brother in town for the next few years, it seems all the more likely that Cam will finish his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler, if that wasn’t a big probability already. Not to mention that he’s going to enjoy coming to work just a little bit more now, and that is good news for the Steelers and their fans. If Cam Heyward is having fun, the Steelers defense is better for it.

Stock Down: Miles Boykin

The Steelers claimed the Baltimore castoff just a week ago, but it already feels like he’s on the outside looking in when it comes to a roster spot after the team added a second WR in the draft. Both George Pickens (Rd. 2) and Calvin Austin III (Rd. 4) have big-time playmaking potential, and Boykin has yet to show he can provide that going into his 4th NFL season.

Even if Boykin were to keep it close in the upcoming position battle with these guys, the Steelers are more likely to hang onto a guy they spent draft capital on than a guy they picked up off of waivers. I am rooting for Boykin to hit his potential and fast, but realistically he has an uphill climb to make the final roster in August.

Stock Up: Matt Canada

The Steelers have done basically everything they could to give Matt Canada what he needs from a personnel perspective to run his offense without hindrance in 2022. The team boasts weapons galore in new draft picks and young talent already on the roster, ready to make their mark if Canada can put it all together. If he does, Matt Canada could oversee an explosive unit capable of helping taking this team to the playoffs in 2022.

Stock Down: Matt Canada

The Steelers have done basically everything they could to give Matt Canada what he needs from a personnel perspective to run his offense without hindrance in 2022. The team boasts weapons galore in new draft picks and young talent already on the roster, ready to make their mark if Canada can put it all together. If he can’t, Matt Canada will likely find himself on his way out the door with a pink slip and an NFL coaching future in serious doubt.

In all seriousness, Matt Canada’s stock is quite the fluid situation. A real Thunderbolt ride, for you Kennywood fans. Canada’s offense sits precariously at the precipice of hope in 2022 after a draft haul focused on loading up with the necessary weapons and personnel to prove whether his system can work at the NFL level or not. Where it goes from here is up to Canada. No pressure!

There you have it, Steelers Nation. Have thoughts? Who am I kidding, of course you do. Let’s hear them in the comments below. Don’t forget to stick with BTSC in the coming days and weeks to learn everything about the newest additions to your Pittsburgh Steelers.