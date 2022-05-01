Updating the Steelers various depth charts after Day 3 of the NFL draft

After drafting four players on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers currently have an adequate number of players in most position groups. The projected depth charts of all the positions from players drafted on Day 3 for the Steelers, not including the newly signed undrafted free agents, are as follows:

Wide Receiver

Diontae Johnson Chase Claypool George Pickens Calvin Austin III Miles Boykin Cody White Anthony Miller Steven Sims Tyler Vaughns Rico Bussey Gunner Olszewski

Double-dipping at the position in their first four picks, the Steelers added the small speedster Calvin Austin to the room. Being a drafted player and possibly being the need that the Steelers were filling at the slot position, Austin simply gets inserted behind second-round pick George Pickens. For a more thorough breakdown of the receivers, it was given in the depth chart following Day 2 which can be seen below as a link following all the depth charts.

Tight End

Pat Freiermuth Zach Gentry Connor Heyward Kevin Rader Jace Sternberger

The biggest question with the addition of Connor Heyward is which position group to place him when it comes to the depth chart. With tight end coach Alfredo Roberts doing the press conference following the pick, it appears Heyward will be primarily a tight end who is capable of doing much more. Also a fullback or an H-back, Heyward would also need to be a key contributor on special teams in order to land on the Steelers 53-man roster. Whether or not he is ahead of Kevin Rader at this time is up for debate and also irrelevant as it will take play on the field to determine who sticks on the Steelers roster.

Inside Linebacker

Devin Bush Myles Jack Robert Spillane Ulysees Gilbert III Marcus Allen Buddy Johnson Mark Robinson Tegray Scales

Already a position group with more numbers then they will keep, the Steelers taking a flyer in the seventh round on Mark Robinson, a converted running back who only played one season at Ole Miss as a linebacker, puts him towards the bottom of the list. With many of the players questionable as to where they will fit in with their contributions, this list will likely see a lot of shifting around through the middle and bottom as the Steelers approach September.

Quarterbacks

Mitch Trubisky Mason Rudolph Kenny Pickett Chris Oladokun

Another position where the Steelers double dip, the breakdown as to why Kenny Pickett starts in the third spot despite getting a chance to earn the number one job was discussed two days ago. With the top three positions extremely close and could be shuffled in any order by the regular season opener, the Steelers taking Chris Oladokun as their last pick in the seventh round securely slots him in the fourth spot. It’s not that Oladokun can’t earn a spot on the Steelers 53-man roster, it will come at the expense of a player with more pedigree and/or NFL playing time. It won’t be an impossible task, but if Oladokun slides into a higher position by September it would be a good reason if it’s for anything other than injury

For the updated quarterback depth chart after Day 1 and Day 2, it is available here:

