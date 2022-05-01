2022 NFL Draft: Grading the Steelers late seventh round selection of Chris Oladokun

Great news, Steelers Nation. The 2022 NFL Draft is finally upon us. Every rabid football fans version of Christmas in April.

I have been given the distinguished task of trying to apply a letter grade to each Steelers selection.

There are specific criteria necessary when attempting to accurately and fairly grade any draft pick. Only time will reveal the validity of any grade given, but I will utilize certain parameters as I attempt to apply an initial grade for each Steelers draft pick. I base each grade on projected roster fit, potential immediate impact, and assumed draft value. Draft value is achieved by evaluating each players actual selection against their projected draft position, whether that be player rankings or projected round.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun with the 241st selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Chris Oladokun is a athletic quarterback with good but not great arm talent. He stands 6'2" and weighs around 200 lbs. He ran a 4.68 forty at his pro day, so mobility is not an issue. He utilizes said mobility to extend the play, preferring to look for the big pass play downfield prior to scrambling for extra yards. He is definitely a pass first type quarterback.

Oladokun is a well traveled prospect, having played for three football programs in his collegiate career. He is also 24 years old, thanks to the multiple transfers. While information like scouting reports and pre-draft evaluations were extremely limited for Oladokun, a quick scan of social media revealed a confident young man appreciative for the opportunity.

Based on the criteria mentioned earlier in this article, I give the Steelers seventh round selection of Chris Oladokun an initial draft grade of C.

One NFL Network analysis compared Oladokun to Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley, who I believe is as good or better than some starting quarterbacks around the league. Apparently the Steelers see his potential, after hosting him for a pre-draft visit, then drafting him with their final selection. I was originally tempted to call Oladokun little more than a camp arm, but his athleticism and arm talent may give him the opportunity to earn a spot on the practice squad, where he can continue to grow as a player, all while helping the Steelers defenders to prepare for all the mobile quarterbacks popping up around the league.

I am pleased to welcome Chris Oladokun to the Steelers family on behalf of the BTSC staff and community. Go Steelers!