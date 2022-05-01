2022 NFL Draft: All you need to know about the Steelers’ Day 3 draft picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected six players on the third day of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is all the coverage on their Day 3 picks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made some bold, and strong, statements in the 2022 NFL Draft with their four picks on Day 3. Many of the picks were highly criticized by the fan base, but this doesn’t seem to bother Mike Tomlin or Kevin Colbert.

The Steelers added more offensive weapons, and a defender, on their roster on the third day of the draft, and they seemed to check almost all of the positional boxes of need which existed heading into the draft.

When was all said and done, here were the draft picks of all three days:

Round 1

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 20 — Kenny Pickett, QB, University of Pittsburgh

Round 2

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 52 — George Pickens, WR, University of Georgia

Round 3

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 84 — DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

Round 4

Pick No. 33 / Overall: 138 (Comp) — Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Round 5

No Pick

Round 6

Pick No. 30 / Overall: 208 (via KC) — Connor Heyward, TE/RB, Michigan State

Round 7

Pick No. 4 / Overall: 225 (via NYJ) — Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 241 — Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State

With that said, be sure to check out all of our coverage on the Day 3 selections here in this stream, and be sure to check back so you don’t miss a thing on all of our draft coverage as the Pittsburgh Steelers now get to know the players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.