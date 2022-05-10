Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

BAD Language: The value of Mason Rudolph

Mason Rudolph has seemingly been cast aside by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some fans think that he has no value to the organization and other teams wouldn’t want him. That’s not necessarily true. Everybody’s got an opinion. Some subscribe to conventional wisdom. others are ill-informed, while some are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all about the value of Mason R.

News and Notes

Mason Rudolph’s future in the NFL

A visit from Britsburgh Owen, Voice from Across the Pond

Steelers Hangover: How have expectations changed for the Steelers?

With the Steelers 2022 Draft in the books, does the upcoming season look better or worse? Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White discuss this and more on the latest edition of the Monday show from the Behind the Steel Curtain Family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Are the 2022 Steelers better off than 2021

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Steelers retool their offense in the draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers retooled their offense with the additions of Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Connor Heyward and Chris Oladokun in the NFL Draft. Geoffery Benedict takes a deeper dive into the Steelers’ offensive draftees and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Breaking down the Steelers 2022 offensive selections

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

