Getting to know the Steelers 2022 UDFAs: T.D. Moultry

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected seven players in the 2022 NFL draft, they continued adding to the roster with ten undrafted free agents. With many draft profiles focusing on those players towards the top and middle of the NFL draft, it is time to get to take a look at these other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have just as much opportunity to make the roster in 2022 as those who were selected in the draft, despite the more difficult path.

Remember, some draft profiles for these players are quite harsh as they are looking at them as a draftable prospect. Taking a flyer on an UDFA is a completely different story as many times the potential the player shows is what lands them on an NFL offseason roster.

Next on the list is Auburn outside linebacker T.D. Moultry.

T.D. Moultry

Outside linebacker

Red-shirt Senior

Auburn

6’2” 253 lbs

In five years at Auburn, Moultry appeared in 39 games where he had 70 tackles with 13.5 for loss, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Moultry‘s best numbers came in his second senior season of 2021 with 33 tackles with 7.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Current Steelers at the position:

Outside Linebacker

T.J. Watt Alex Highsmith Derrek Tuszka Genard Avery John Simon Delontae Scott Tyree Johnson T.D. Moultry

Draft Profiles:

There was not much in the terms of breakdowns for Moultry heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Here is one breakdown from si.com:

Pros: Rotational edge defender with a good first step and good burst in a straight line. Moultry possesses active and precise hands which he uses on quick double hand swipes. Understanding how to fight the hand fighting battle, he keeps low hands low and high hands high to defeat blockers. Playing with a high motor, he gets home late in plays based on effort alone. Moultry can drop into space occasionally as he keeps his feet moving. Cons: Lacking length prevents Moultry from attacking the chest of blockers and bull-rushing them. He also struggles to extend, stack and shed in the run the game. Moultry is slow timing the snap and does not convert his burst into power, lacking the necessary strength and decelerating before contact. Below average bend means he is unable to turn the corner on tackles. His hands lack violence to decisively beat blockers or knock them off balance. Moultry plays with high pad level which prevents him from winning leverage on opponents. He gets washed by double teams and is unable to absorb strikes from the side in the run game. When blockers latch on to him he lacks the violence to deconstruct. A below-average tackler, Moultry does not wrap up consistently. His processing and recognition skills are poor. Summary: Short and thick edge defender with good straight-line athleticism. Moultry understands hand fighting and plays with a high motor. He struggles to absorb and deconstruct in the run game and does not offer a power threat. Moultry projects as a camp 3-4 outside linebacker who has a chance of landing on a practice squad and will struggle to make a roster unless he can find a role on special teams.

Film:

