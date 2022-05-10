Steelers make roster moves to get to their 90-man offseason roster limit

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had quite the successful offseason to date. After a very active free agency period the team added seven new players in the 2022 NFL Draft and ten undrafted rookie free agents shortly following the three day draft process.

Anyone who can do simple math knew the team, with their recent additions, had more than the league mandated 90 players on their offseason roster. Tuesday afternoon the Steelers trimmed their roster to get to the 90 player limit.

To get the roster to the league’s standards, the Steelers released long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales. They also waived/injured cornerback Isaiah Johnson.

We have waived LS Rex Sunahara & LB Tegray Scales.



We have also waived/injured CB Isaiah Johnson. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 10, 2022

Scales is a player some fans might remember, and that is based on the fact he has spent some time on the roster in both 2020 and 2021, this in between stints with other NFL franchises.

The news of the Steelers getting to the 90-man roster limit comes with just days before the team’s rookie minicamp begins this Friday. The three day event, May 13-15, will likely lead to further offseason roster moves with tryout players being viewed as more valuable than some players who are on reserve/future contracts.

As we always say, the NFL offseason roster is fluid and will change throughout the rest of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), rookie minicamp, mandatory minicamp and training camp.