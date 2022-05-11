All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Draft Fix: Getting excited about the Steelers 2022 Draft Class

There have been diverse reactions to the Steelers 2022 Draft. Some are apprehensive about the new Men of Steel, But others are starting to really get warm to the new players. Join Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they sift through the 2022 Draft. All of this and more on BTSC’s Steelers Draft Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Excitement levels are starting to rise when it comes to the Steelers’ 2022 Draft Class

The Scho Bro Show: The draft is over, so it’s time to get to work

The Steelers made their selections for new members of their team and there has been plenty to talk about. The chat does, however, need to cease and the Steelers need to apply their new finds to the game plan and get to work. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show with BTSC Editor Dave Schofield and his older brother Rich.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Time for the Steelers to get to work

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride: Is the Steelers defense good enough to be essentially ignored in the draft?

The Steelers offense needed an overhaul and got it during the NFL Draft, but the defense was hardly addressed. Is the defense that good to be ignored? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Analyzing why the Steelers barely focused on defense in the Draft

The Mail Bag

